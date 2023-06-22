Ottawa to host the 2025 World Junior Hockey Championships
The city of Ottawa will host the 2025 World Junior Hockey Championships.
Hockey Canada announced the tournament will be held from Dec. 26, 2024 to Jan. 5, 2025 at Canadian Tire Centre and TD Place.
The Ottawa Senators and Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group will join Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and Ottawa Tourism to announce the winning bid at 2:30 p.m.
"Ottawa is the perfect location to host the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship," Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said. "Our love of hockey is unmatched. You just have to see how the city rallies behind each of our teams, whether in minor hockey, in junior with our excellent Ottawa 67's or at the highest level of hockey with the Senators."
Hockey Canada says Canadian Tire Centre will be the main venue for the tournament, hosting 17 games including the semi-finals and the bronze and gold medal matches. Fourteen games will be held at TD Place.
"We look forward to the return of the IIHF World Junior Championship to Canada in 2025," Luc Tardif, President of the International Ice Hockey Federation, said in a statement.
"There is no doubt that the people of Ottawa care about hockey, as we saw during the 2009 IIHF World Junior Championship, where there was an extraordinary atmosphere. The World Juniors is a highly anticipated event that occupies a unique place in the calendar, in the middle of the holiday season."
Ottawa also hosted the World Junior Hockey Championship in Ottawa in 2009.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
Live @ 2 p.m. EDT
Live @ 2 p.m. EDT | Debris field found near Titanic as Canadian ROV searches sea floor for missing sub
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Live @ 2 p.m. EDT | Debris field found near Titanic as Canadian ROV searches sea floor for missing sub
A remotely operated underwater vehicle has discovered a debris field near the Titanic as the search for a missing submersible continued Thursday.
BREAKING NEWS | RCMP release names of Manitoba highway crash victims
Manitoba RCMP have released the names of the 16 people who died following a crash involving a semi-truck and a minibus on the Trans-Canada Highway.
Government benefits helped lower-income households afford rising cost of living: PBO
The parliamentary budget officer says lower-income households maintained their purchasing power despite high inflation with help from government benefits.
LIVE | Live updates: Search for the missing Titan submersible
Follow along for live updates throughout the day on the OceanGate submersible that vanished while taking five people down to the wreck of the Titanic.
House of Commons rises for the summer after all parties agree to early adjournment
The House of Commons rose for the summer overnight on Wednesday, after all parties agreed to end a politically intense spring sitting a few days early.
WATCH | Firefighters use tractor to hoist a horse after it fell into a pool
Florida firefighters rescued a horse that jumped into a swimming pool this week, lifting it with a tractor.
Civil society team heading to Syria, but Ottawa won't support repatriation efforts
The federal government has rebuffed an offer from a civil society delegation to travel to northeastern Syria on Ottawa's behalf to repatriate detained Canadians.
Tourist sub customer calls his 2021 dive to the Titanic a 'kamikaze operation'
As an international search continued for a vessel that disappeared after setting out for the underwater wreckage of the Titanic, a man who was one of the submersible company's first customers characterized a dive he made to the site two years ago as a 'kamikaze operation.'
Titan could have 'vulnerabilities' due to large window, materials: former sub commander
The missing submersible, called the Titan, could have vulnerabilities due to the 'voluntary' safety regulations of the industry, a former U.S. submarine commander says.
Atlantic
-
Live @ 2 p.m. EDT
Live @ 2 p.m. EDT | Debris field found near Titanic as Canadian ROV searches sea floor for missing sub
A remotely operated underwater vehicle has discovered a debris field near the Titanic as the search for a missing submersible continued Thursday.
-
Titan could have 'vulnerabilities' due to large window, materials: former sub commander
The missing submersible, called the Titan, could have vulnerabilities due to the 'voluntary' safety regulations of the industry, a former U.S. submarine commander says.
-
N.S. rolls out $10K incentive for doctors to take on sickest patients from wait list
Nova Scotia is offering doctors $10,000 to take 50 patients off the province's registry of people waiting for family physicians.
Toronto
-
Ontario reveals its new operating provincial park. Here’s what you need to know
The Ontario government revealed Thursday the location for their new operating provincial park, saying it will be situated in cottage country just a few hours drive from the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Live @ 2 p.m. EDT
Live @ 2 p.m. EDT | Debris field found near Titanic as Canadian ROV searches sea floor for missing sub
A remotely operated underwater vehicle has discovered a debris field near the Titanic as the search for a missing submersible continued Thursday.
-
Air Canada passenger says he was bumped off flight ruining 'trip of a lifetime' at the last minute
The 'trip of a lifetime' for two Air Canada passengers came to a screeching halt after the airline bumped them off their flight right as they were boarding, with no apparent explanation.
Montreal
-
'As a last resort': Montreal metro security may be equipped with pepper spray
The special constables who patrol Montreal's metro system could soon be equipped with pepper spray, according to the city's public transit authority. The STM says it's considering the measure as part of efforts to make the transit network safer for users and workers -- but some critics argue it's a misguided step that will only contribute to over-policing the system.
-
'I don't want to end up in the streets': Montrealers struggle to find housing as July 1 approaches
July 1 — moving day — is fast approaching, and some families are worried they may find themselves homeless because of the shortage of apartments. One single mother says she's getting shunned by landlords because she has children.
-
104-year-old neuropsychologist from Montreal inducted to Canada's Walk of Fame
At 104 years old, neuropsychologist and scientist Dr. Brenda Milner from Montreal became the oldest living inductee to Canada's Walk of Fame.
Northern Ontario
-
Air Canada passenger says he was bumped off flight ruining 'trip of a lifetime' at the last minute
The 'trip of a lifetime' for two Air Canada passengers came to a screeching halt after the airline bumped them off their flight right as they were boarding, with no apparent explanation.
-
Rent-free for a year: Nightmare tenant victimizes North Bay couple
A husband and wife are sharing their unhappy story about the home they use as an income property in North Bay.
-
Toronto pharmacy owner who trafficked fentanyl in Sudbury has jail sentence reduced
A former Toronto pharmacy owner who participated in a scheme to supply fentanyl to a Sudbury drug dealer has had her jail sentence reduced.
London
-
Victim assaulted with shovel, suspect facing charges: London police
A London, Ont. man is facing charges after he allegedly beat a stranger with a shovel and smashed the windshield of the victim’s truck Tuesday afternoon.
-
Woman charged after police officers were assaulted
A Bruce County woman is facing charges in relation to an incident where three Saugeen Shores police officers were assaulted.
-
Bayfield, Ont. mother found not guilty in 2021 arson
Sarah Keys is feeling vindicated after being found not guilty of intentionally setting a fire that destroyed a home near Bayfield more than two years ago.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | RCMP release names of Manitoba highway crash victims
Manitoba RCMP have released the names of the 16 people who died following a crash involving a semi-truck and a minibus on the Trans-Canada Highway.
-
Manitoba child advocate releases report on fatal police shooting of Indigenous teen
A review by Manitoba's children and youth advocate has determined a First Nations teen fatally shot by police had been unable to get consistent help from various government systems.
-
Live @ 2 p.m. EDT
Live @ 2 p.m. EDT | Debris field found near Titanic as Canadian ROV searches sea floor for missing sub
A remotely operated underwater vehicle has discovered a debris field near the Titanic as the search for a missing submersible continued Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Dispute forces closure of popular Waterloo ice cream shop
Disappointment struck Waterloo as a popular ice cream spot, Marble Slab Creamery, unexpectedly closed its doors. The cause? A disagreement with the company, according to the franchisee.
-
Council green lights speed camera program for all school zones in region
A move to slow down traffic is underway in all 175 school zones throughout the Region of Waterloo.
-
'We needed to get him away from the car': How two women saved a man from a burning Corvette in Cambridge, Ont.
What started off as a normal Saturday morning quickly turned into the opposite for two women in Cambridge, Ont.
Calgary
-
Arsonist at large: RCMP say person set fires near Hanna, Alta.
Southern Alberta RCMP say a person believed to be responsible for a number of fires earlier this month has struck again, this time near Hanna, Alta.
-
Teenage boy charged with sexually assaulting girls in West Edmonton Mall wave pool
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after seven girls reported that he sexually assaulted them in the wave pool in West Edmonton Mall.
-
BMO Centre expansion in final year of construction
Calgarians will soon get an update on the progress made in the massive expansion of the BMO Centre.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon bridge expected to reopen late Thursday following fire
Saskatoon’s University Bridge remains closed as crews work to repair holes drilled into the decking by firefighters as they battled flames that spread to the interior of the structure.
-
Saskatoon man hit with forklift at work
A 61-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries on Wednesday after being struck by a forklift at work.
-
Saskatoon Medavie staff see pawsitive improvement with mental health dog
The life of a paramedic is often a stressful one, but staff at Medavie are trying a different, albeit hairy, approach to their mental health.
Edmonton
-
'Things are getting better': Crime severity dropping in inner-city Edmonton, officials say
Edmonton's inner city is becoming a safer place to be thanks to a $15-million investment and a coordinated effort, according to officials who provided an update Thursday.
-
Man charged with 1st-degree murder in Edmonton woman's 1996 death
Twenty-seven years after 24-year-old Joanne Ghostkeeper was strangled to death in her Edmonton apartment, police have charged a 48-year-old man.
-
Teenage boy charged with sexually assaulting girls in West Edmonton Mall wave pool
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after seven girls reported that he sexually assaulted them in the wave pool in West Edmonton Mall.
Vancouver
-
Concerns over LGBTQ2S+ mental health, as online hate spills into real world
Fae Johnstone says “nothing ever could have prepared” her for the barrage of online harassment she endured after being featured in an International Women's Day campaign for Hershey Canada.
-
Vancouver Island woman wanted for forcible confinement, weapons charges
Mounties on Vancouver Island are seeking the public's help locating a 36-year-old woman who is wanted for forcible confinement and various firearms and property offences.
-
3 people rushed to hospital after fatal crash in downtown Vancouver
At least one person has died after two vehicles crashed at a major intersection in downtown Vancouver early Thursday morning.
Regina
-
Regina police called as tensions rise at city hall during council meeting
Regina police were called to city hall on Wednesday during a council meeting after several people who were asked to leave refused to do so.
-
Green bin program 'greenlit' by Regina city council amid criticism from condo owners
Those in Regina will soon have a designated place to dispose of food and yard waste.
-
Regina marks National Indigenous Peoples Day with celebrations in the park
Hundreds of people gathered in Victoria Park to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day.