Ottawa to host the 2025 World Junior Hockey Championships

The city of Ottawa will host the 2025 World Junior Hockey Championships.

Hockey Canada announced the tournament will be held from Dec. 26, 2024 to Jan. 5, 2025 at Canadian Tire Centre and TD Place.

The Ottawa Senators and Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group will join Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and Ottawa Tourism to announce the winning bid at 2:30 p.m.

"Ottawa is the perfect location to host the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship," Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said. "Our love of hockey is unmatched. You just have to see how the city rallies behind each of our teams, whether in minor hockey, in junior with our excellent Ottawa 67's or at the highest level of hockey with the Senators."

Hockey Canada says Canadian Tire Centre will be the main venue for the tournament, hosting 17 games including the semi-finals and the bronze and gold medal matches. Fourteen games will be held at TD Place.

"We look forward to the return of the IIHF World Junior Championship to Canada in 2025," Luc Tardif, President of the International Ice Hockey Federation, said in a statement.

"There is no doubt that the people of Ottawa care about hockey, as we saw during the 2009 IIHF World Junior Championship, where there was an extraordinary atmosphere. The World Juniors is a highly anticipated event that occupies a unique place in the calendar, in the middle of the holiday season."

Ottawa also hosted the World Junior Hockey Championship in Ottawa in 2009.