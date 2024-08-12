Ottawa takes next step in $129 million revitalization of ByWard Market

The City of Ottawa is taking the next step in the revitalization of the ByWard Market, three years after approving a $129 million plan for the historic tourist and business destination.

The city has issued a request for "professional services' to undertake a feasibility analysis of the ByWard Market Public Realm Plan, including a detailed financial business case, a proposed project construction and integration strategy and procurement advice.

"The request for proposal posted on MERX seeks proposals for consulting services to deliver a feasibility analysis for the redevelopment of key municipal assets located in the ByWard Market," Sheilagh Doherty, director of Economic Development, said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

"The analysis will consider the development of a future destination building located at 70 Clarence Street (currently a parking garage), a reimagined plaza on York Street, replacement parking options, and the reinforcement of the historic market building located at 55 ByWard Market Square as a key anchor and destination."

Council approved the $129 million ByWard Market Public Realm Plan in 2021, which is designed to "guide the evolution of the market's public spaces," according to the city. The plan, which pledges to have "pedestrians come first," includes a new "destination building" in the ByWard Market, new pedestrian spaces on George Street, York Street and Clarence Street, and plans for a new "York Street Flex" plaza stretching from Sussex Drive to York Street.

Staff say the plan will "ensure the ByWard Market remains a unique, pedestrian-friendly destination in Ottawa."

There was no money approved for the project.

Last year, staff recommended the city explore a new special tax to fund future projects in the ByWard Market and support the mandate of the newly formed ByWard Market District Authority.

Doherty says the analysis will support a "proposed development scenario" for the ByWard Market that will be presented to Council next year.

The ByWard Market will turn 200 years old in 2027.