Ottawa students getting excited about the April 8 eclipse

Students in Ottawa are learning about what to expect and how to watch the eclipse, from the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada (RASC).

Grade six student Lamita Aslou is even more enthusiastic about the April 8 Eclipse.

“Like, I'm looking forward to seeing it in person,” she said. “Probably going to ask my parents to go to Kingston, so I can see it. It'll be our first time, and I'm really excited.”

She is amongst other students at Our Lady of Victory School attending a presentation Thursday.

“As part of my passion, I'm really into astronomy and part of the mandate of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada is educational outreach. And this is part of what I do,” Dave Chisholm, president of the RASC, Ottawa centre said.

In the weeks leading up to the big day, he has been hosting presentations at various schools.

“Very, very positive reaction. I'm surprised how much they know already know about the eclipse, which is amazing,” he said.

Students are learning about what an eclipse is, what to expect, historic events and scientific discoveries -- and how to stay safe.

“The most important thing I learned today is that we should always be careful looking at the sun because it can blind us permanently,” said Grade six student Esther Saul.

She’s learning about the importance of using proper eclipse safety glasses.

“That if there's a scratch on the glasses that you should not be wearing them during the solar eclipse,” she said.

Students at the school will receive their very own pair of certified glasses, to take home.

“Well, it's so important because this is like a great event for the students to partake in. That shared experience really bonds them together. So, you want to make sure that above all, they're completely safe in doing so,” added Grade six teacher Eric Knight.

The presentation is giving students like Aslou a better understanding of what to expect on Monday.

“I didn't know that, like, an eclipse happened. I don't really know what it was, but now I know a lot about it, and I'm really happy,” she said.

