Ottawa students getting excited about the April 8 eclipse
Students in Ottawa are learning about what to expect and how to watch the eclipse, from the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada (RASC).
Grade six student Lamita Aslou is even more enthusiastic about the April 8 Eclipse.
“Like, I'm looking forward to seeing it in person,” she said. “Probably going to ask my parents to go to Kingston, so I can see it. It'll be our first time, and I'm really excited.”
She is amongst other students at Our Lady of Victory School attending a presentation Thursday.
“As part of my passion, I'm really into astronomy and part of the mandate of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada is educational outreach. And this is part of what I do,” Dave Chisholm, president of the RASC, Ottawa centre said.
In the weeks leading up to the big day, he has been hosting presentations at various schools.
“Very, very positive reaction. I'm surprised how much they know already know about the eclipse, which is amazing,” he said.
Students are learning about what an eclipse is, what to expect, historic events and scientific discoveries -- and how to stay safe.
“The most important thing I learned today is that we should always be careful looking at the sun because it can blind us permanently,” said Grade six student Esther Saul.
She’s learning about the importance of using proper eclipse safety glasses.
“That if there's a scratch on the glasses that you should not be wearing them during the solar eclipse,” she said.
Students at the school will receive their very own pair of certified glasses, to take home.
“Well, it's so important because this is like a great event for the students to partake in. That shared experience really bonds them together. So, you want to make sure that above all, they're completely safe in doing so,” added Grade six teacher Eric Knight.
The presentation is giving students like Aslou a better understanding of what to expect on Monday.
“I didn't know that, like, an eclipse happened. I don't really know what it was, but now I know a lot about it, and I'm really happy,” she said.
CTV News Ottawa will have special live coverage of Monday's solar eclipse.
Watch CTVNewsOttawa.ca from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 8. You can also tune in to Newstalk 580 CFRA for continuing coverage.
CTV News will have coverage from Kingston, Brockville, Ottawa and the Niagara Region.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING NYC shaken by earthquake, aftershocks possible
An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with residents across the Northeast reporting rumbling in a region where people are unaccustomed to feeling the ground move.
Amber Alert: Air 1, search and rescue teams called to look for missing B.C. infant
B.C. RCMP have released an updated description of the woman who allegedly abducted a three-month-old boy while crews continue to search for the child by land and air.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
Here's why you might have felt the New York earthquake in Ontario
As an earthquake shook New York City on Friday morning, some Ontario residents felt rumblings.
'This is a pattern': Regina father and 5 children left on street after public housing eviction
A Regina father and his five children have been left homeless after being evicted from a government housing unit on Wednesday after several noise complaints.
Laundry pods recalled over manufacturing defect
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including laundry pods, kids' bike seats, sausages and area rugs.
Video shows police intercept break-and-enter at warehouse involving a dozen suspects north of Toronto
York Regional Police have released a video showing more than a dozen suspects armed with hammers and electric saws breaking into a warehouse in Richmond Hill earlier this week.
Millions in funding coming for homebuilding innovation initiatives, Trudeau says
The federal government intends to earmark more than $600 million in the upcoming budget for a series of new homebuilding innovation efforts aimed at scaling-up the development of modular and prefabricated homes in Canada.
Former Trump officials are among the most vocal opponents of returning him to the White House
As Donald Trump seeks the presidency for a third time, he is being vigorously opposed by a vocal contingent of former officials who are stridently warning against his return to power and offering dire predictions for the country and the rule of law if his campaign succeeds.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
N.B. man sentenced for trying to smuggle 71 kilos of cocaine into Canada
A New Brunswick man will serve a nine-year prison sentence for trying to smuggle 71.5 kilograms of cocaine into Canada.
-
First female Speaker of the House in Nova Scotia announces retirement
The first female Speak of the House of Assembly in Nova Scotia announced her retirement on Friday.
-
3 people arrested for drug trafficking in Mahone Bay: N.S. RCMP
Three people have been arrested and charged with drug trafficking after a traffic stop in Mahone Bay, N.S., led to police seizing cocaine.
Toronto
-
Here's why you might have felt the New York earthquake in Ontario
As an earthquake shook New York City on Friday morning, some Ontario residents felt rumblings.
-
Video shows police intercept break-and-enter at warehouse involving a dozen suspects north of Toronto
York Regional Police have released a video showing more than a dozen suspects armed with hammers and electric saws breaking into a warehouse in Richmond Hill earlier this week.
-
Blue Jays beat Yankees 3-0 in New York home opener behind Clement's tiebreaking pinch homer
Pinch-hitter Ernie Clement had a tiebreaking solo home run off Caleb Ferguson leading off the seventh inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Yankees 3-0 Friday in New York’s home opener.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Liberal MP Anthony Housefather to stay in caucus
Liberal MP Anthony Housefather has ended his reflection on his place in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's caucus, declaring Friday that he intends to stay in the Liberal fold.
-
Still 18,500 without power after snowfall in Quebec
There are 18,500 customers without electricity after major snowfall in Quebec.
-
Montreal public health warns of overdoses linked to alleged counterfeit Dilaudid use
Montreal public health is calling for vigilance after a recent death and several overdoses linked to the alleged consumption of hydromorphone, better known under the brand name Dilaudid.
Northern Ontario
-
Community near Sudbury is short $3M in reserve funds
Residents of Markstay-Warren, a community just east of Sudbury, were brought up to speed on their municipality’s financial situation during a special council meeting Thursday evening.
-
Laundry pods recalled over manufacturing defect
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including laundry pods, kids' bike seats, sausages and area rugs.
-
Sault drug bust leads to arrest, charges, $80K in seized drugs
A Sault drug bust last weekend has resulted in the seizure of $80,000 in suspected drugs, including fentanyl and cocaine, along with an arrest, police say.
Windsor
-
'We want everybody to be safe': Beefed up OPP presence for Monday’s eclipse
Essex County OPP are informing the public about several road closures planned for the solar eclipse due to the influx of people in the region.
-
One person suffers serious injuries after Wyandotte Street robbery
The Windsor Police Service is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted for robbery.
-
Free solar eclipse glasses available on Sunday
Solar eclipse glasses have been a hot commodity in Windsor-Essex as the big day approaches.
London
-
McNorgan found guilty in death of 8-year-old Girl Guide and injuries to seven others
Petronella McNorgan has been found guilty of one count of criminal negligence causing death and seven counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.
-
South London, Ont. home destroyed in overnight fire
Working smoke alarms are being hailed as the reason a family in White Oaks was able to escape their home in the middle of the night without injury.
-
Residents worry about 'volatile' Richmond Row atmosphere after man dies in fight
A London, Ont. man has been charged with manslaughter after a fight on Richmond Row last week that led to another man’s death.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Education minister slams WRDSB eclipse reversal
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the Waterloo Region District School Board’s abrupt decision to close schools Monday during the solar eclipse is “entirely unacceptable.”
-
Sudden death investigation in Cambridge
Police are investigating a sudden death near the Parkhill Dam in Cambridge.
-
Perth County mourning death of young paramedic
A Perth County paramedic who died suddenly on vacation in Switzerland is being remembered by her colleagues as a bright, caring person.
Barrie
-
Woman, 18, facing second-degree murder charge in Orillia man's death granted bail
An 18-year-old woman facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of an Orillia man in December walked out of a Barrie courthouse on Thursday morning.
-
Driver faces new charges in Highway 35 crash that sent 4 to hospital
A pickup truck driver accused of being impaired and causing a collision that sent four people to the hospital in November is facing new charges in connection with the crash.
-
Knife-wielding teen sought in Essa Township convenience store robbery
Police are actively seeking the public's help in identifying a young suspect involved in an armed robbery at a convenience store in Essa Township.
Winnipeg
-
Portage Place to be transformed into health centre, affordable housing
A new health-care centre will be built at the site of Portage Place in downtown Winnipeg.
-
Man shoots himself during kidnapping: RCMP
Two people are facing charges after a kidnapping in Gods Lake Narrows.
-
Province introduces bills targeting organized crime
The Manitoba government is sharing details on two bills designed to reduce crime and increase safety.
Calgary
-
Alberta premier takes issue with feds for overstepping jurisdiction on housing initiatives
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is yet again in Calgary, making a major housing announcement to bolster his Liberal party’s position of support for a national housing crisis, but the Alberta government says he’s overstepping his federal jurisdiction.
-
Alberta's second grid alert in 2 days leads to rolling blackouts
The Alberta Electric System Operator issued another grid alert on Friday, the second in the past two days, and ENMAX says it led them to shut down power to a number of Calgary communities.
-
Smith says carbon pricing policy has changed since her past comments about benefits
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau can no longer defend his carbon tax after hiking the cost since it was introduced.
Edmonton
-
Grid alert results in temporary outages for thousands of Edmontonians
Thousands of Edmonton residents were briefly left in the dark on Friday morning as a result of rotating outages.
-
Security footage catches hit-and-run driver checking vehicle for damage before leaving the scene
Police are looking for the driver of an SUV that hit and seriously hurt a 24-year-old man in downtown Edmonton on Sunday.
-
'Severe weather' caused northwest power outages: Epcor
Severe weather caused power outages on Friday in three northwest industrial areas and a neighbourhood that includes the Telus World of Science, says a city utility company.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sask. teachers will begin 'work to rule' job action Monday
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation announced a significant escalation to ongoing job action on Friday and said that all teachers will begin the 'work to rule' process on Monday.
-
A Sask. man found injured hours after RCMP failed to complete requested wellness check has died
A Saskatchewan man who RCMP were supposed to perform a wellness check on, but never did, has died, prompting an investigation from the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT).
-
'This is a pattern': Regina father and 5 children left on street after public housing eviction
A Regina father and his five children have been left homeless after being evicted from a government housing unit on Wednesday after several noise complaints.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sask. teachers will begin 'work to rule' job action Monday
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation announced a significant escalation to ongoing job action on Friday and said that all teachers will begin the 'work to rule' process on Monday.
-
A Sask. man found injured hours after RCMP failed to complete requested wellness check has died
A Saskatchewan man who RCMP were supposed to perform a wellness check on, but never did, has died, prompting an investigation from the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT).
-
Sask. woman arrested after another woman was stabbed
A 44-year-old Sask. woman was arrested and charged after a 56-year-old woman was stabbed shortly before 12 a.m. Friday.
Vancouver
-
Amber Alert: Air 1, search and rescue teams called to look for missing B.C. infant
B.C. RCMP have released an updated description of the woman who allegedly abducted a three-month-old boy while crews continue to search for the child by land and air.
-
Toxic drug supply claimed 177 lives in B.C. in February, coroners service says
The BC Coroners Service says 177 people died in February due to “toxic, unregulated drugs."
-
Shots fired at Mission home, car found on fire: RCMP
Mounties are investigating shots being fired at a home in Mission, an incident investigators say is unusual for the community.
Vancouver Island
-
Amber Alert: Air 1, search and rescue teams called to look for missing B.C. infant
B.C. RCMP have released an updated description of the woman who allegedly abducted a three-month-old boy while crews continue to search for the child by land and air.
-
Search for B.C. orca calf's pod, ahead of rescue that could occur next week: chief
Rescuers will be searching waters off Vancouver Island for the family of an orca calf stranded in a lagoon, in the hopes to reuniting them with the young whale after a rescue attempt that could happen next week.
-
'A comforting moment': Victoria woman finds 1950s dog tag buried in garden
To appreciate why Karin Hedetniemi was so surprised by what she found buried in her back garden – how meaningful it was to discover an old metal dog tag from 1950 – we need to go back to when she met Gary Salmon in 2018.
Kelowna
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
-
Kelowna man shot dead inside his auto shop, family says
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.