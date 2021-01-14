OTTAWA -- Sledding hills and outdoor skating rinks will remain open with limits in Ottawa despite a provincewide stay-at-home order, the city clarified Thursday.

The new stay-at-home order requires people to remain at home except for essential activities such as going to the grocery store, accessing health care services and exercising.

A city memo said Thursday outdoor rinks and sledding hills will stay open with a 25-person limit that came into effect last week.

Outdoor refrigerated skating rinks still require an online reservation. People are required to wear masks within 15 metres of the ice surface. Masks aren’t mandatory while skating, but Ottawa Public Health strongly recommends them.

No sports equipment is allowed on skating rinks, including sticks, pucks, balls and nets.

The province has said exercise is an essential reason for leaving home, and recommends Ontarians consult their local public health unit to understand what’s acceptable.

Ottawa’s medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches has said she recommends staying close to home for any outdoor exercise activities.

The city also announced Thursday it’s closing access to administrative buildings, including 100 Constellation Drive and Ben Franklin Place. Client services for those sites and Ottawa City Hall will move online as of Friday.

The memo also says bylaw officer won’t be enforcing overtime parking rules on streets that don’t have posted time limits. All other parking restrictions remain in effect.