Ottawa Senators up against deadline to secure LeBreton Flats deal

The Ottawa Senators have a busy off-season ahead as the team says it is working hard on a deal to secure a move to LeBreton Flats.

"We think it's incumbent on ourselves, and I know the NCC feels the same way, that we work hard to try and make something happen there, and both sides are doing that right now," said Ottawa Senators President Cyril Leeder.

The organization's leadership group gathered in Carp on Friday for the Ottawa Senators Alumni Charity Golf Tournament, with the topic of the team's new home front and centre.

A new arena in the heart of the city, close to downtown, has been on the wish list for Sens fans for quite some time.

Now with a full season under his belt, team owner Michael Andlauer said Friday that he wants to put the fans first.

"I'll do what's in the best interest of the fans, and we'll figure it out together what's in the best interest."

Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer at the Ottawa Senators Alumni Charity Golf Tournament in Ottawa. June 14, 2024. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)

The National Capital Commission (NCC) owns the land at LeBreton Flats and has a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Ottawa Senators organization to engage in discussions over a lease agreement at the site.

The MOU between the two parties expires Sept. 20. Leeder is hopeful an agreement can be reached.

"I'm an optimistic person, so I'm always of the view that a deal can be had if people are rational and they're committed to making things happen," he said.

"I feel like we're trying to make something happen, and I know [the NCC] are as well."