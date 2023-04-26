Ottawa Senators to play two games in Sweden next season

The Ottawa Senators will play two regular-season games in Sweden next season, the NHL announced Wednesday.

The games will be part of the 2023 NHL Global Series, which will feature the Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Minnesota Wild and Detroit Red Wings in a slate of four games in Stockholm.

The games will be played Nov. 16-19 at Avicii Arena. Each team will play two games. The Senators will play Detroit on Nov. 16 and Minnesota on Nov. 18. The Senators and Leafs will not play against each other.

The NHL has staged 38 NHL regular-season games outside of North America, including 32 in Europe. There have been 13 NHL regular-season games played in Sweden.

It will be the third time the Senators have made the trip to play games in Sweden. They played two games against the Colorado Avalanche in 2017 in Stockholm and also visited in 2008.

The trip will mark the first time the Maple Leafs have ever ventured outside North America for a regular-season game. The event will be the second time that both the Red Wings and Wild have travelled abroad to play regular-season games.

The Senators have two Swedish players on their roster: goaltender Anton Forsberg and defenceman Erik Brannstrom.

The Wild have eight Swedish players on their roster. The Leafs and Red Wings have six each.

- with files from The Canadian Press