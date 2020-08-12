OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Senators have announced the creation of a new charitable foundation after the Ottawa Senators Foundation cut ties with club management.

The Senators Community Foundation will be the new charitable arm of the capital's hockey team, and will work with partners such as CHEO, Roger Neilson House and the Boys & Girls Club of Ottawa.

Former Senators alternate captain Chris Phillips will serve as the foundation's executive director.

"The Foundation will be working closely with appropriate governmental agencies and charitable organizations to complete necessary registrations over the next several weeks to serve the needs of the Ottawa-Gatineau region by supporting Canadian charities and their worthy causes," the Senators said in a news release.

"We are extremely proud to have Chris Phillips lead our Foundation as he personifies what a community leader is all about," said Senators owner Eugene Melnyk in the release. "From being our first overall pick in 1996, to his 17 remarkable seasons that led to his jersey retirement earlier this year, he’s a natural fit for this role."

This announcement follows the rebranding of the former Ottawa Senators Foundation as the Ottawa-Gatineau Youth Foundation.

The Club-Foundation Agreement between the Sens Foundation and Capital Sports and Entertainment expired on July 31, 2020.