OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Senators Foundation and the NHL club are cutting ties at the end of July after a 22-year partnership.

The Sens Foundation released a statement on Thursday afternoon saying the Club-Foundation Agreement with Capital Sports & Entertainment expires on July 31, 2020. The Club-Foundation agreement grants the Sens Foundation the right to use club trademarks, including the Senators name.

“As a first priority, we will look to fulfill our current operational, legal and charitable obligations by July 31, 2020, after which we will focus on the Foundation’s future,” the Senators Foundation said in in a statement.

“In the meantime, we thank the Ottawa Senators for 22 years of partnership and the generosity of people and business throughout the region for supporting the work of the Foundation resulting in thousands of game-changing opportunities for kids.”

The Ottawa Senators Foundation was established as a Canadian registered charity in January 1998. The Sens Foundation says it has raised more than $31 million in the last five fiscal years of operation in partnership with the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club and donors, sponsors, event participants and 50/50 raffle ticket purchasers.

The Sens Foundation says,“We are proud of what we have accomplished together, from the construction of Roger Neilson House and the 15 Sens RINKs, to our long standing partnership with CHEO and its foundation, to providing thousands of no-cost opportunities for kids to play sports, attend summer camp, pursue an education, or access physical and mental health services via programs we have funded with incredible charities.”

TSN 1200’s Ian Mendes has sat on the board of the Sens Foundation for three years. Mendes tweeted that the Sens Foundation announcement "has nothing to do with pandemic – or its economic effects.”

I’m going to pass along what I have learned here in a thread:



1. Today’s Sens Foundation announcement has nothing to do with pandemic — or its economic effects.



2. The Foundation can continue to exist as a separate entity after July 31. Just won’t have the Sens affiliation. — Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) June 4, 2020

3. Foundation had a conference call this morning and felt like this was the best course of action for them. They still want to help in the community.



4. The Sens can theoretically start their own charitable arm this summer. Would have to start from scratch though. — Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) June 4, 2020

Mendes added the Sens Foundation “do wonderful work in our community and it’s my sincere desire that today’s news does not impact the thousands of people who have benefited from their physical activity/mental health programs.”

5. Sens Foundation decided to tweet about George Floyd yesterday. Hockey club still has not. Do I think that was a major factor in this split? No.



But perhaps it was symptomatic of a wider philosophical divide between the club and Fpundation. That’s an educated guess. — Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) June 4, 2020

6. For three years, I sat on the board of the Sens Foundation. They do wonderful work in our community and it’s my sincere desire that today’s news does not impact the thousands of people who have benefitted from their physical activity/mental health programs. — Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) June 4, 2020

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have more details as they become available.