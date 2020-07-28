OTTAWA -- A charity with more than two decades of history in Ottawa is changing its name.

In June, the Ottawa Senators Foundation announced it was cutting ties with the NHL club after 22 years.

In a press release Tuesday, the foundation formally announced it would be called the "Ottawa-Gatineau Youth Foundation" as of Aug. 1.

"As a result of our rich and sustained history of measurable success, community consultations, and the strong outpouring of continued support that the Ottawa Senators Foundation has received, the Board of Directors is pleased to announce that as of August 1st, the organization known today as the Ottawa Senators Foundation / Fondation des Sénateurs d’Ottawa, will continue its legacy of improving the lives of kids and families in our community under its new legal name of Ottawa-Gatineau Youth Foundation / Fondation Jeunesse d’Ottawa-Gatineau," the foundation said.

The Ottawa Senators Foundation was established as a Canadian registered charity in January 1998 and has raised tens of millions of dollars for local youth sports, health-care, and educational initiatives through community donations and 50/50 raffle tickets at Senators home games.

In their press release Tuesday, the foundation thanked the Ottawa Senators organization and players, the NHL and NHL Players' Association, as well as the thousands of volunteers and donors who have contributed to the foundation's cause over the last 22 years.

"Together, we have made a measurable difference in the lives of children and youth throughout the region by providing countless 'game changing' opportunities," it said.

The note ended with a YouTube video celebrating the foundation's achievements.

People wanting to make a donation or get involved in the continued work of the Ottawa-Gatineau Youth Foundation should visit www.ottawagatineauyouthfoundation.ca