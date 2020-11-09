OTTAWA -- A high temperature record has been broken in Ottawa for the second day in a row.

A streak of beautiful weather in the capital continues Monday with another day of double-digit temperatures.

At 2 p.m., Environment Canada reported a temperature of 22.1°C at the Ottawa Airport, eclipsing the 2011 record high of 18.5°C. The official high temperature will be announced tomorrow.

Sunday's official high was 21.5°C, just edging out the 1938 high temperature record of 21.1°C.

The unusually warm fall weather continues on Tuesday with another 20°C day expected. The record high for Nov. 10 is 19.4°C, set in 1948.

Wednesday’s above-average high of 19°C comes with a 60 per cent chance of showers and although sunshine is expected, the forecasted high for Thursday is 8°C with the temperature returning to more seasonal highs for the rest of the week.

Remembrance Day might also experience a record high, despite the showers in the forecast. The warmest Nov. 11 on record at the Ottawa Airport was in 2002, when the mercury reached 16.5°C.