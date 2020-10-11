OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 54 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, the lowest number of new cases in a day all month.

There have been two days of record high case counts in October, and four days where the count was over 100. This is the first day this month there has been fewer than 60 cases.

Ontario is reporting 649 cases of #COVID19 as over 44,100 tests were completed. Locally, there are 157 new cases in Peel, 140 in Toronto, 87 in York Region and 54 in Ottawa. There are 705 more resolved cases. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) October 11, 2020

Across Ontario, 649 new cases of COVID-19 were reported.

TESTING

Ontario performed 44,138 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours. The current testing backlog in the province stands at 45,837 tests still under investigation across the province, down from 56,138 on Saturday. Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard does not show how many Ottawa residents are waiting for test results. The most recent figure from the dashboard says 1,467 people were tested for COVID-19 on Oct. 7, with 3.9 per cent of all tests coming back positive.

Updated local figures from Ottawa Public Health, including hospitalizations, active cases, and outbreaks, are expected later in the day.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.