OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says 80 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19, the highest single-day case count so far this month.

The previous high point in February was on Feb. 7, when 73 new cases were reported.

According to Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 14,349 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began.

Ontario health officials reported 1,087 new cases provincewide. Ontario health officials also reported 13 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,140 newly resolved cases on Sunday. Ontario also added 77 new cases in Ottawa on Sunday. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by the province due to different data collection times.

No new cases of any COVID-19 variants of concern (VOCs) were reported in Ottawa on Sunday. To date, Ottawa has confirmed eight cases of the B.1.1.7 (UK) variant and one case of the B.1.351 (South Africa) variant.

No new deaths were reported in Ottawa on Sunday. The death toll from the pandemic stands at 436 residents.

OTTAWA'S COVID-19 KEY STATISTICS

Ottawa is in "Orange-Restrict" status under Ontario's COVID-19 framework.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 36.9 (up from 33.7 on Saturday)

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.8 per cent (Feb. 10-16)

Reproduction number: 1.05 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The Orange-Restrict category of Ontario's COVID-19 framework includes a weekly rate of cases per 100,000 between 25 to 39.9, a percent positivity of 1.3 to 2.4 per cent, and a reproduction number of approximately 1 to 1.1.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Feb. 19

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 41,695*

COVID-19 doses received (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna): 48,460

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people with known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa climbed to 477 on Sunday from 444 on Saturday.

Active cases had reached a 2021 low of 402 on Feb. 10 but have been slowly rising, with occasional daily drops. OPH says 164 people with active cases were infected via close contact, while there is no information available for 150 people's cases. Outbreaks are responsible for 90 active cases. Sixty-four active cases have no known source and eight people were exposed after traveling.

Ottawa Public Health reported 48 newly resolved cases, bringing the city's total of resolved cases to 13,437.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 22 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 complications. Four people are in intensive care.

Of the people in hospital, one is under the age of 10, one is in their 30s, two are in their 40s (one is in the ICU), three are in their 50s, two are in their 60s, five are in their 70s (two are in the ICU), and eight are in their 80s (one is in the ICU).

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Five new cases (1,060 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 12 new case (1,775 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 28 new cases (3,092 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Seven new cases (2,001 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Five new cases (1,858 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 11 new cases (1,730 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Three new case (1,044 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (636 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Two new cases (696 total cases)

90+ years old: Six new cases (453 total cases)

Unknown: One new case (4 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING

Ontario health officials say 48,178 COVID-19 tests were completed across Ontario on Saturday and 17,307 remain under investigation.

On Friday, the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce said 1,584 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Feb. 18.

A total 6,491 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Thursday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at the testing site to the result is 29 hours.

The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce is due Monday, Feb. 22.

COVID-19 ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Five new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: Two new cases

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: One new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Two new cases

CISSS de l'Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 10 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 29 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

New outbreaks were declared at a Mothercraft Ottawa home daycare, at the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus and General Campus and at Governor's Walk Retirement Residence.

Outbreaks at Residence St. Louis and a local shelter have ended.

Outbreaks are responsible for 90 current active cases of COVID-19.

There are four active community outbreaks: two are linked to health workplaces, one is linked to a corporate/office setting, and one is linked to a construction workplace.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Centre educatif La Clementine (École Marie-Curie) Charles H. Hulse Public School CityView – Home Child Care – 32814 CityView – Home Child Care – 32912 École secondaire catholique Franco-Cité Mothercraft Ottawa – Home Child Care – 33056 (NEW) St. Patrick's High School

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Carlingwood Retirement Centre D'Acceuil Champlain Extendicare Starwood Extendicare West End Villa Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home Governor's Walk Retirement (NEW) Group Home – 32432 Group Home – 32782 Maison Acceuil Sagesse Manoir Marochel Montfort Long-term Care Centre Peter D. Clark Rockcliffe Retirement Residence Shelter - 28778 Shelter - 29677 Shelter - 29770 Shelter - 29860 Supported Independent Living – 32891 The Edinburgh Retirement Residence The Ottawa Hospital - Civic Campus - A4 (Medicine)/A5/B5/Ama (NEW) The Ottawa Hospital - General Campus - Single Unit 7Ncc/Ccu (NEW) Villa Marconi

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).