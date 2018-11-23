

CTV Ottawa





A 27-year-old man has died after being shot in the parking lot of the South Keys Shopping Centre.

Police say they were called to the scene around 6:20 p.m. Friday night. The victim was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Police identified the victim as Yonis Barkhadle of Ottawa.

It's not clear if there are any suspects. The north end of the shopping centre, including the parking lot, was closed for the police investigatoin, but has since re-opened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime unit.