OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 16 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19, the lowest figure in over a week.

However, the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 increased for a second day in a row after dropping to a low of 18 on the weekend.

The figures come one day after the provincial government announced a 28-day lockdown for southern and eastern Ontario, including Ottawa, despite relatively low figures compared to other parts of the province.

Health officials reported 2,202 new cases of COVID-19 across Ontario along with 21 new deaths. There were 636 new cases in Toronto, 504 in Peel, 218 in York Region and 172 in Windsor-Essex County, which are already in lockdown status.

According to Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 9,400 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began.

No new deaths were reported in Ottawa for a fourth straight day, leaving the city's death toll from the pandemic at 389 citizens.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

The number of people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 rose for a second day in a row in Tuesday's report.

OPH says there are 20 people in hospital, up from 19 on Monday, and 18 on Sunday.

However, this is also the fourth straight day of there being zero COVID-19 patients in intensive care units in the city.

Of the people in hospital, one is in their 20s, one is in their 30s, one is in their 40s, one is in their 50s, three are in their 60s, five are in their 70s, seven are in their 80s, and one is 90 or older.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people with active COVID-19 infections has dropped to 330 from 378 on Monday.

OPH reported 64 additional recoveries from COVID-19 in Ottawa, bringing the city's number of resolved cases to 8,681.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.