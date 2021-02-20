OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says 53 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19 and one more person has died.

The health unit's COVID-19 dashboard is reporting a total of 14,269 COVID-19 cases since the first case was confirmed in Ottawa nearly one year ago. Saturday's update brings the pandemic's death toll to 436 residents.

Ontario health officials reported more than 1,200 new cases reported across the province. Ontario also reported 28 new deaths provincewide and more than 1,300 newly resolved cases on Saturday. The province reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday. Daily case counts from Ottawa Public Health often differ from provincial figures because of different data collection times.

No new cases of any variants of concern were reported in Ottawa on Saturday. To date, the provincial government is reporting eight total cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in Ottawa and one total case of the B.1.351 variant.

OTTAWA'S COVID-19 KEY STATISTICS

Ottawa is in "Orange-Restrict" status under Ontario's COVID-19 framework.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 33.7

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.8 per cent (Feb. 10-16)

Reproduction number: 1.04 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The Orange-Restrict category of Ontario's COVID-19 framework includes a weekly rate of cases per 100,000 between 25 to 39.9, a percent positivity of 1.3 to 2.4 per cent, and a reproduction number of approximately 1 to 1.1.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Feb. 19

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 41,695*

COVID-19 doses received (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna): 48,460

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people with known active cases of COVID-19 increased slightly on Saturday to 444 from 439 on Friday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 47 newly resolved cases of COVID-19. To date, 13,389 cases of COVID-19 have resolved since the pandemic began.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 22 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 complications. Four people are in intensive care.

Of the people in hospital, one is under the age of 10, one is in their 30s, two are in their 40s (one is in the ICU), three are in their 50s, two are in their 60s, five are in their 70s (two are in the ICU), and eight are in their 80s (one is in the ICU).

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Eight new cases (1,055 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 10 new case (1,763 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 16 new cases (3,064 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Five new cases (1,994 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Three new cases (1,853 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Four new cases (1,719 total cases)

60-69-years-old: One new case (1,041 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Two new cases (636 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One new case (694 total cases)

90+ years old: Three new cases (447 total cases)

Unknown: (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING

Ontario health officials say 57,194 COVID-19 tests were completed across Ontario on Friday and 30,762 remain under investigation.

On Friday, the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce said 1,584 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Feb. 18.

A total 6,491 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Thursday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at the testing site to the result is 29 hours.

The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce is due Monday, Feb. 22.

COVID-19 ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Eight new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: Two new cases

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Two new cases

CISSS de l'Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 23 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 27 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

Outbreaks are responsible for 81 current active cases of COVID-19.

New outbreaks were declared at Franco-Cité French Catholic high school and the West End Villa long-term care home.

There are seven active community outbreaks, one is linked to a retail workplace, two are linked to health workplaces, two linked to a corporate/office setting, one is linked to a distribution centre and one is linked to a construction workplace.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Centre educatif La Clementine (École Marie-Curie) Charles H. Hulse Public School CityView – Home Child Care – 32814 CityView – Home Child Care – 32912 École secondaire catholique Franco-Cité (NEW) St. Patrick's High School

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Carlingwood Retirement Centre D'Acceuil Champlain Extendicare Starwood Extendicare West End Villa (NEW) Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home Group Home – 32432 Group Home – 32782 Maison Acceuil Sagesse Manoir Marochel Montfort Long-term Care Centre Peter D. Clark Residence St. Louis Rockcliffe Retirement Residence Shelter - 28778 Shelter - 29677 Shelter - 29770 Shelter - 29860 Shelter - 32620 Supported Independent Living – 32891 The Edinburgh Retirement Residence Villa Marconi

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).