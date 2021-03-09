OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says 40 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and one more person has died.

The figure comes as 1,185 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across Ontario on Tuesday. Health officials also reported six additional deaths and 972 newly resolved cases. Ontario added 45 new cases of COVID-19 to its count in Ottawa. Figures from OPH and the province often differ due to different data collection times.

No new variants of concern were confirmed in Ottawa on Tuesday. To date, Ottawa has seen eight confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant and two confirmed cases of the B.1.351 variant, according to the province.

Ottawa Public Healh's COVID-19 dashboard shows a total of 15,207 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city since the first case was confirmed on March 11, 2020. Since the pandemic began 444 residents of Ottawa have died.

OTTAWA'S COVID-19 KEY STATISTICS

Ottawa is in "Orange-Restrict" status under Ontario's COVID-19 framework.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 36.8 (down from 37.9 on Monday and 37.3 on Sunday)

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 2.2 per cent (March 1-7)

Reproduction number: 1.04 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The Orange-Restrict category of Ontario's COVID-19 framework includes a weekly rate of cases per 100,000 between 25 to 39.9, a percent positivity of 1.3 to 2.4 per cent, and a reproduction number of approximately 1 to 1.1.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of March 8:

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 63,576

COVID-19 doses received (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna): 71,180

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are currently 27 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 complications, including two in the intensive care unit.

Of the people in hospital, one is in their 20s, one is in their 50s (this person is in the ICU), seven are in their 60s, four are in their 70s, seven are in their 80s (one is in the ICU), and seven are 90 or older.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people with known active cases remains above 500. There are 512 active cases of COVID-19, down from 513 cases on Monday.

Forty more people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Ottawa Public Health reports 14,251 resolved cases of COVID-19 in the capital.

The number of active cases is the number of total cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

COVID-19 TESTING

The Ontario government says 33,264 COVID-19 tests were performed provincewide on Monday.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce said Monday that 1,414 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on March 7 and 3,305 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on that date.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at an Ottawa testing site to the result is 37 hours.

An update on local testing data is due this afternoon.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Two new cases (1,137 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Three new cases (1,882 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 11 new cases (3,318 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Seven new cases (2,135 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Four new cases (1,951 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Five new cases (1,836 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Five new cases (1,108 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Three new cases (667 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (709 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (461 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 10 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health: 1 new case

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 7 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 3 new cases

CISSS de l'Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 15 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 28 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

One new outbreak was declared at the St. Vincent Hospital. An outbreak at the Maycourt Hospice has ended.

There are four active community outbreaks: one is linked to a construction workplace, one is linked to a restaurant, one is linked to a community organization and one is at a multi-unit dwelling.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

École élémentaire catholique La Vérendrye École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean-Paul II École secondaire publique Gisele-Lalonde Gloucester High School Mothercraft Ottawa home childcare - 34081 Ottawa Islamic School Rodnichok childcare - 34075

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Bearbrook Retirement Residence Chartwell Duke of Devonshire Extendicare Laurier Manor Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Forest Hill Group Home – 32782 Madonna Care Community Manotick Place Retirement Perley Rideau Veteran's Health Centre – Gatineau Building Riverpark Retirement Residence (NEW) Rockcliffe Retirement Residence Sarsfield Colonial Home Shelter - 28778 Shelter - 29677 Shelter - 29770 Shelter - 33435 Shelter - 33687 St. Vincent Hospital (NEW) The Ottawa Hospital - Civic Campus - A2 The Ottawa Hospital - Civic Campus - A4 (Medicine)/A5/B5/Ama The Ottawa Hospital - General Campus - Single Unit 7Ncc/Ccu

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

Two staff or patient cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a specified hospital unit within a 14-day period where both cases could have reasonably acquired their infection in hospital is considered an outbreak in a public hospital.