OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says 23 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19.

The public health unit's COVID-19 dashboard now reports a total of 27,449 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since March 11, 2020, when the first case was announced.

No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported locally on Monday. To date, 585 residents of Ottawa have died due to the virus.

Across the province, health officials reported 447 new confirmed cases and 670 newly-resolved cases. Four more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19. Public Health Ontario added 28 new cases to its total for Ottawa on Monday. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided Public Health Ontario because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.

Elsewhere in the region, Public Health Ontario reported two additional cases, one in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit and one in the Renfrew County and District Health Unit.

The update from Ottawa Public Health shows an ongoing trend in the improvement of monitoring indicators such as the seven-day average of new cases per 100,000 population, which has been below 20 for three days in a row. Active cases continue to fall and there was a slight drop in the seven-day average for test positivity.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Step One of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan began at 12:01 a.m. June 11.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (June 6 to June 12): 18.0 (down from 18.8)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (June 7 to June 13): 3.3 per cent (down from 3.9 per cent June 4-10)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.91

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of June 11:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 630,245

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 91,122

Total doses received in Ottawa: 663,610

As of Friday, 71 per cent Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine. Eleven per cent of Ottawa residents 18 and older have received two doses.

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reported 14 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses.

There are four people in intensive care, up from three.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 2 (2 in ICU)

30-39: 3 (1 in ICU)

40-49: 2 (1 in ICU)

50-59: 1

60-69: 0

70-79: 3

80-89: 2

90+: 1

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa remains below 400, but the decline has slowed in recent days.

There are 348 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, down from 350 active cases Sunday.

OPH reported that 25 more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 26,516.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK/Alpha variant) cases: 6,460 (+206)

Total B.1.351 (South Africa/Beta variant) cases: 323

Total P.1 (Brazil/Gamma variant) cases: 29

Total B.1.617: 3

Total B.1.617.2 (Delta variant): 4

Other variant: 1

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: (7,453 (+208)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 81 (+1)

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will provide local testing figures this afternoon.

There were 13,588 COVID-19 tests processed across Ontario in the past 24 hours. The Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in the province rose from 2.6 on Sunday to 2.8 per cent on Monday.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: One new case

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Zero new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): Five new cases

