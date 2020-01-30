OTTAWA -- Professional soccer will return to the pitch at TD Place this Spring.

The Canadian Premier League announced on Wednesday that Ottawa has been awarded an expansion team for the 2020 season.

According to the CPL, the expansion bid is led by Club Atletico de Madrid, one of the most prominent brands in the global soccer market. Atletico Madrid plays in Spain’s La Liga.

Club Atletico de Madrid’s ownership announced Jeff Hunt will be a strategical partner for Ottawa’s pro soccer club. Hunt is the former president of the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

In a statement, CPL Commissioner David Clanachan said “we are very excited to launch the club with one of the World’s most iconic and successful soccer brands.”

Ottawa is the eighth team in the Canadian Premier League. The team’s logo and uniform will be unveiled on February 12.

In November, the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Club suspended operations for the Ottawa Fury FC after it couldn’t get sanctioning to play with the United Soccer League this season.