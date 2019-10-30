Ottawa Police say they have busted a massive shoplifting ring, charging 11 people and laying more than100 charges involving at least 50 local retailers.

It started with officers in West division in September, looking into a series of brazen thefts from LCBO and Shoppers Drug Mart stores. The thieves would allegedly enter the stores, three or four people at a time, and simply grab items from stores and leave without paying.

On September 9th, police say three different Shoppers stores were targeted in the west end. Police say a “quick thinking” front line officer provided key information that lead to stolen merchandise being found in the Cedarwood Drive area.

Police then connected those thefts, to similar crimes in the east end, again targeting LCBO and Shoppers Drug Mart Stores.

Aron Yardon, Alicia Sherman, Andrew Bailey and two 16 year old boys and a 15 year old boy are all facing multiple charges in the west end.

The three young offenders charged in the west end, were also charged with crimes in the east end. Two other young offenders were also charged in the east end.

Three people are still wanted by police: 35 year old Richard Ellis of no fixed address, 33 year old Vithaya Chuop and 56 year old Linda Sherman of Gatineau.

“The Ottawa Police continues to work in collaboration, through education, with Ottawa area retailers to minimize incidents of retail theft,” said Insp. Tim Hodgins, with the Ottawa Police Criminal Investigations Directorate. “This partnership has been key in helping our investigators identify and arrest suspects.”