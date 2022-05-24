Ottawa schools with power to reopen Wednesday
Ottawa schools that have power will be open Wednesday, but many schools remain closed.
Here is a look at each school board's announcements for school services on Wednesday, May 25.
OTTAWA-CARLETON DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board says schools with electricity will be open Wednesday.
However, there will be no school bus transportation and OC Transpo service is also limited. The board says if your child is attending school, ensure you have arrangements for safe drop-off and pick-up.
The board also warns some class cancellations may occur due to staff shortages. Schools will notify parents directly.
The following schools still have no power and will be closed:
- Agincourt
- Alta Vista
- Arch Street
- Bell HS
- Bells Corners
- Briargreen
- Blossom Park
- Brookfield
- Castor Valley
- Carleton Heights
- Charles H. Hulse
- Confederation
- Crystal Bay
- D. Roy Kennedy
- Dunlop
- Elizabeth Wynwood
- Featherston
- Fielding
- Glen Cairn
- Hillcrest
- Manordale
- Manotick
- Meadowlands
- Merivale HS
- OCV
- Pinecrest
- Pleasant Park
- Queen Mary
- Regina
- River VIew AS
- Richmond PS
- Ridgemont
- Rockcliffe Park
- Sawmill Creek
- Severn Closed
- Sir Winston Churchill
- South Carleton
- South March
- Stittsville PS
In addition, the Family Reception Centre, the McSkimming and Bill Mason Outdoor Education Centres will be closed. All Community Use Permits for OCDSB schools and buildings are canceled for this week.
In those schools that are closed, there will not be any Extended Day programs on Wednesday. In schools that are open, the OCDSB Extended Day Programs will be operating.
Students in closed schools who have power at home can check the Google Classroom and Virtual Learning Environment for asynchronous learning opportunities. Please note this may not be available in all cases as there are many staff without power.
Castor Valley Elementary School School, which was damaged by the storm, will transition to asynchronous remote learning on Wednesday, with an expectation for synchronous learning on Thursday. More detailed information will be shared by the school.
OTTAWA CATHOLIC SCHOOL BOARD
The Ottawa Catholic School Board says all schools with electricity will be open Wednesday.
The OCSB says schools with power will try to offer as normal a learning day as possible.
However, the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority has cancelled all bus service to all Ottawa schools Wednesday, the board says.
Twenty OCSB schools and the Catholic Education Centre remain without power and will be closed Wednesday. There will be no remote learning.
- Catholic Education Center
- Dr. F.J. McDonald
- Frank Ryan
- Our Lady of Peace
- Sacred Heart
- St. Andrew
- St. Bernard
- St. Daniel
- St. Gabriel
- St. Gemma
- St. Gregory
- St. Isidore
- St. Leonard
- St. Luke Nepean
- St. Michael - Corkery
- St. Michael - Ottawa
- St. Monica
- St. Mother Teresa
- St. Paul
- St. Philip
- St. Rita
“OCSB’s two virtual schools will not be operational tomorrow. As students come from across the city to attend the virtual schools, it would be problematic to offer classes when not all students can participate in learning. Should power outages continue, we will develop a plan to ensure continuity of learning,” Director of Education Tom D’Amico said in a letter to families.
St. Monica School, which was severely damaged, is closed for in-person learning for at least the remainder of the week, the board says
“Although there was significant damage to the building, it was isolated to mainly the gymnasium area,” D’Amico said. “A restoration company is onsite and has sealed the building to mitigate any further damage. We will keep parents informed of our progress.”
CONSEIL DES ECOLES CATHOLIQUES DU CENTRE-EST
Ottawa's French Catholic school board says most schools will reopen Wednesday, but five will remain closed until further notice as they are still without power.
- J.-L.-Couroux Catholic Elementary School
- Laurier-Carrière Catholic Elementary School
- Pierre-Elliott-Trudeau Catholic Elementary School
- Sainte-Bernadette Catholic Elementary School
- Terre-des-Jeunes Catholic Elementary School
The school board says, however, that although the majority of schools will be able to reopen, the Ottawa School Transportation Consortium (CTSO) has informed the school board that transportation could still be affected by the closure of certain roads. The CTSO will have updates on its website.
CONSEIL DES ECOLES PUBLIQUES DE L'EST DE L'ONTARIO
Ottawa's French public school board says the following schools will be closed Wednesday.
- Charlotte-Lemieux
- Gabrielle-Roy
- Le Sommet
- Louis-Riel (including the Dome)
- Marie-Curie
- Maison de la Francophonie
- Nouvel Horizon (Daycare center will be open)
- Omer-Deslauriers
Closed schools will not offer virtual or asynchronous learning. Open schools will operate as usual.
Students who are unable to attend school due to the effects of the storm will not be declared absent. Please still follow the usual procedure for reporting absences.
For schools that remain open, the CEPEO says school bus transportation may be limited.
Inter-school sports and field trips are canceled for the remainder of the week for the Ottawa area.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
18 children, 3 adults killed in Texas elementary school shooting
An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 18 children, officials said, and the gunman was dead.
U.S. senator begs for gun compromise after Texas shooting
Connecticut U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, who came to Congress representing Sandy Hook, begged his colleagues to finally pass legislation addressing the nation's gun violence problem as the latest school shooting unfolded Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas.
Language law Bill 96 adopted, promising sweeping changes for Quebec
Bill 96, the provincial government's controversial legislation aimed at protecting the French language in Quebec, has been adopted in the National Assembly.
BREAKING | RCMP suspend flights at Victoria International Airport after suspicious package discovered
Travellers who have a flight planned at Victoria International Airport (YYJ) on Tuesday afternoon are being warned of travel disruptions due to police activity.
Many Ontario residents could be waiting several days for power after storm
Provincial provider Hydro One said Tuesday afternoon that more than 142,000 customers in parts of Ontario were still without power after a devastating weekend storm.
Society 'may not survive' Putin's war, says billionaire George Soros
Russia's invasion of Ukraine may have marked the start of "a third world war," and Russian President Vladimir Putin must be defeated "as soon as possible" if the world wants to preserve civilization, said billionaire and philanthropist George Soros.
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard denies rape allegations at sex assault trial
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has emphatically denied raping a teenager and a young woman nearly six years ago, testifying Tuesday that both encounters were consensual and "passionate."
Canada sending more artillery to Ukraine, 'crucial' to fight against Russia: Anand
Canada is sending an additional 20,000 rounds of ammunition to Ukraine for the Ukrainian military to use in its ongoing defence against the Russians. This ammunition—155mm calibre, as well as fuses and charge bags—is being donated, but comes at a cost of $98 million, according to the federal government.
Ukraine: 200 bodies found in basement in Mariupol's ruins
Workers digging through the rubble of an apartment building in Mariupol found 200 bodies in the basement, Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday, as more horrors come to light in the ruined city that has seen some of the worst suffering of the 3-month-old war.
Atlantic
-
Mapping program Mounties struggled to open could have helped contain N.S. mass killer
A report looking into a mapping program the RCMP had access to -- but couldn't open -- during the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia concludes it could have helped contain the killer's rampage.
-
Mass shooting inquiry: Two senior Mounties exempted from cross-examination
Two lawyers are criticizing a decision Tuesday to allow senior RCMP witnesses to avoid cross-examination before the inquiry investigating the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia.
-
Active 2022 Atlantic hurricane season expected, with up to 21 named storms
The Atlantic hurricane season, which spans from June 1 to Nov. 30, is expected to be a busy one. Experts from the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration out of the United States, along with those from the Canadian Hurricane Centre, released predictions for the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Popular Toronto broadcaster 'on hiatus' after human rights complaint filed by former co-host
Toronto radio host John Derringer was absent from Q107's 'Derringer in the Morning' Tuesday after former colleague Jennifer Valentyne posted a lengthy video on social media over the weekend alleging harassment and gender discrimination within the workplace.
-
Doug Ford widens lead in final stretch of Ontario election campaign, poll suggests
Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservative party have widened their lead ahead of next week's Ontario election, a new survey suggests.
-
Environment Canada confirms EF2 tornado was part of deadly Ontario storm
Environment Canada has confirmed that an EF2 tornado touched down in Uxbridge on Saturday as a powerful weather system made its way through Ontario, tearing apart homes and knocking out power to thousands of people.
Montreal
-
Language law Bill 96 adopted, promising sweeping changes for Quebec
Bill 96, the provincial government's controversial legislation aimed at protecting the French language in Quebec, has been adopted in the National Assembly.
-
Montreal police responded to 2 stabbings, 1 shooting in span of an hour Tuesday
Montreal police responded to two stabbings and one shooting within one hour Tuesday afternoon, including one incident that sent a 14-year-old boy to hospital.
-
Quebec lawyers ready to take Bill 96, the 'most gratuitous use of power,' to the UN
Bill 96 is 'the most gratuitous use of power I've ever seen,' said lawyer Julius Grey as he unveiled the plan by a committee of Quebec lawyers to challenge the new law, including going to the UN if necessary.
Northern Ontario
-
Passenger ship unveils Killarney to tourists, boosts local economy
History was made recently in Killarney as the Viking Octantis made its maiden stop at the Georgian Bay community.
-
Province bailing out Laurentian University with long-term loan
The Ontario government is providing Laurentian University with a long-term loan as the school works to emerge from insolvency.
-
Two people go missing during fishing trip near Latchford, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are searching for two people who went missing on the Montreal River on Tuesday morning.
London
-
Mayor Holder says 'health impacts' influenced decision to not seek re-election
London, Ont. Mayor Ed Holder will be retiring from politics at the end of the current term of council.
-
LPS chief releases statement after woman charged for allegedly assaulting police officer
London Police Service Chief Steve Williams issued a statement Tuesday afternoon following an incident at White Oaks Mall earlier this month involving a civilian and a police officer.
-
'It’s been an exhausting three days': London neighbourhoods clean up storm aftermath
As of Tuesday, power has been restored to most London Hydro customers. While some residents in areas including London’s Old East Village endured severe damage during the storm, some people are still without electricity.
Winnipeg
-
18 children, 3 adults killed in Texas elementary school shooting
An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 18 children, officials said, and the gunman was dead.
-
Soggy weather and old cables to blame for faulty landline services, Bell MTS says
After dealing with several complaints, Bell MTS has shared the reason why its landline phone service was not working.
-
'There's devastation out here': Whiteshell cottagers, residents struggle to battle rising waters
Evacuation orders are now in effect for northern parts of Whiteshell Provincial Park as flooding impacts hundreds of properties.
Kitchener
-
Storm cleanup continues in Waterloo region
Power has now been fully restored in Waterloo region, but cleanup efforts will continue for a few days.
-
Ticket-holders feel "conned" after race rescheduled to venue 150 km away on different date
Some local fitness enthusiasts are looking for their money back after purchasing tickets to a popular extreme obstacle course race event.
-
Apple trees planted at former residential school in Brantford, Ont.
A fruit once forbidden to children at the former Mohawk Institute residential school in Brantford, Ont. will grow on the grounds once again.
Calgary
-
Calgary Flames look to even things up against the Oilers
Connor McDavid has been on a mission against the Calgary Flames.
-
'Ready for anything': Calgary high school grads mark occasion with in-person ceremony
Calgary high school graduates are once again walking across a stage and receiving diplomas in front of an audience, marking the first in-person ceremonies since the pandemic shut down traditional in-person grad celebrations in spring 2020.
-
Calgary Stampeders suspend receiver Brendan Langley following airport brawl
The Calgary Stampeders have suspended receiver Brendan Langley indefinitely following his arrest at an airport in Newark, N.J.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police seek 2nd suspect in Nutana shooting death
Saskatoon police are searching for a second suspect in connection to a fatal shooting in the city's Nutana neighbourhood.
-
18 children, 3 adults killed in Texas elementary school shooting
An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 18 children, officials said, and the gunman was dead.
-
Parking, hotels and space: How Saskatoon city council will pick a downtown arena site
Saskatoon City Council has approved the criteria to be used in selecting a site for a downtown arena and convention centre.
Edmonton
-
Defence says man had no choice but to shoot hunters in Alberta roadside confrontation
A lawyer representing an Alberta man accused of killing two Métis hunters says his client had no choice but to shoot the men to protect himself, his father and younger brother.
-
'I was crying': Families of Chinatown victims challenge Edmonton council to make area safer
Tears were shed inside Edmonton City Hall Tuesday as family and friends of two men killed in Chinatown pleaded with councillors for help to make their community safer.
-
UCP cabinet ministers considering running to replace Kenney
Several of Jason Kenney's cabinet ministers would not rule out launching a campaign for his job on Tuesday as MLAs headed back into the legislature.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police respond to 'threat' at Victoria International Airport, flights may be diverted to Vancouver
Commercial flights have been cancelled and the public is being asked to stay away from Victoria International Airport in what the RCMP is describing as an "unfolding event."
-
Do you recognize this man? Police search for Surrey sex assault suspect
Police have released the name and photo of a man suspected of breaking into a woman's home and sexually assaulting her in Surrey.
-
Trudeau waffles when asked if Canada exists on stolen land
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Kamloops on Monday as an invited guest of the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc as the First Nation marked the first anniversary of the confirmation of 215 unmarked graves on the site of a former residential school.
Regina
-
Sask. residential school survivor says awareness is growing one year after Kamloops discovery
As more unmarked graves are discovered near the sites of former residential schools, survivors say validation and awareness are two key outcomes from the findings.
-
Regina COVID-19 viral levels rebound in latest wastewater analysis: U of R
COVID-19 viral levels in Regina’s wastewater levels have bounced back up again in the latest analysis from the University of Regina, following several weeks of a downward trend.
-
Sask. Roughriders players show up to practice despite labour dispute
The Saskatchewan Roughriders went on with practice on Monday at Griffiths Stadium in Saskatoon despite CFL players rejecting the new collective bargaining agreement with the league.