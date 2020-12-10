OTTAWA -- Ottawa's top doctor says the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa next week is "light at the end of the tunnel. But it's still a long tunnel."

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches issued a statement shortly after the Ontario government announced health care workers in Ottawa would be among the first in Canada to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

"(Wednesday's) news of Health Canada’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine is a significant and encouraging milestone in the COVID-19 response," said Dr. Etches.

"We have a long road ahead, but we have turned the page on a vital chapter in our COVID-19 story."

Premier Doug Ford says a "very small number of doses" will arrive at The Ottawa Hospital and Toronto's University Health Network. The COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to health care workers who are providing care in long-term care homes and other high-risk settings.

Dr. Etches acknowledges there are many questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. The medal officer of health says "a lot remains unknown" about the availability and distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine in Canada.

"Here’s what we do know: vaccines work. And it will have an impact immediately; one single vaccination could prevent an outbreak and save lives. Just like how we’ve learned that every single action counts," said Dr. Etches.

"Once a vaccine is available for use in Canada, the priority is to ensure people are vaccinated without delay. This is the focus of our collaboration and planning with hospital, long-term care, city and Indigenous health service providers and others now."

The medical officer of health says Ottawa Public Health is "committed" to working with the community to get people answers to questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Ottawa, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. But it’s still a long tunnel and it will take many, many months before large segments of the population are vaccinated," said Dr. Etches.

"We must continue to do what we know works to keep the virus pinned down: maintain a two-metre distance from others outside your household, wear a mask, stay home when you’re sick and wash your hands."