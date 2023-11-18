Ottawa's PWHL team hits the ice for the first time

The future is now for Ottawa's new Professional Women's Hockey League team, as it took to the ice on Friday for its first practice. It is the first step in creating a team that was a dream when most of the women were growing up.

There is something special here as players jump on the ice at TD Place and into the sport's history books, to build a new hockey team for a new franchise in a new league.

"I don’t think I’ve stopped smiling the last two days; my jaw is hurting," said Ashton Bell. "I’m just so grateful to be here and be a part of this historic moment and it was a great first skate. Just fun out there, competitive.”

On Friday, the yet-to-be-named, ‘Team Ottawa’ held their first on-ice practice together.

"We’re all at the professional level now, so to see what everyone brings to the rink is really fun," forward Gabbie Hughes said on Friday. "After everything, everything we’ve been waiting for, this league to start and for it to be here and to have it be such a professional atmosphere is unbelievable and they (team staff and managers) just want us to be able to play our best hockey. Whatever that look like for us and, however, that is to get that done right now, they want us to be comfortable, get a feel for the rink, get a feel for the girls and just to start and have fun."

The first practices are about creating chemistry and leaning into the bonds already formed, like Hughes and Bell, who both played together in college at Minnesota Duluth.

"It’s nice to have a familiar face and somebody that I grew up with," Hughes said.

"To be able to be drafted here together and play for Ottawa and this community is pretty special," adds Bell, a Canadian Olympian, who also played alongside Ottawa teammates Emily Clark and Emerance Maschmeyer.

"It’s a mix of taking it day by day but also trying to have a bigger vision because we are in full control now," Clark said. "There’s definitely something special cooking and I just can’t wait to see day-by day, like watch that grow."

The past week has also been filled with some off ice team building, including a team scavenger hunt. Players say it was a fun way to discover the nation’s capital.

"That was great to get to know everyone - staff and players," says Bell. "It’s a great city and great community, we had so many people stop us on the streets and ask us when is our season starting and when the first game is."

But the most important work will be on the ice, to get ready for the inaugural PWHL season, when the puck drops in January.

"We feel like we have some time," head coach Carla MacLeod says. "The first thing is getting everyone comfortable so that they can play to their max and beyond that, that’s when you start to find chemistry. It’s a great starting point; I suspect every organization franchise is feeling that too and we just want to get going."

In total, there are six clubs in the PWHL - Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, News York, Boston and Minnesota.

The women playing here are not only creating a team, but also a dream for the next generation.

"It has really been like a pinch-me moment. I feel like I can’t even believe we’re here and on the ice, as a team and making history," goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer said. "Inspiring the next generation and paving the way, we understand that there is pioneers of the game before us that paved the way for us to play and be here today. Now our job is to continue to pave and whatever that new way is, we are excited. It’s definitely a challenge but we’re up for it."