Ottawa's 'night mayor' will have a $160,000 budget in 2024

Ottawa's new 'night mayor' will have a budget of $160,000 in 2024 to begin developing the city's nightlife economy and try to shake off the reputation as the town that fun forgot.

Council approved a new Ottawa Nightlife Economy Action Plan in the spring, which will aim to support the 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. economy and nightlife in Ottawa. One of the recommendations calls for the city to establish a 'Nightlife Commissioner Office', with the so-called 'night mayor' working with businesses, city officials, regulators and the public to deliver a new plan to support the citys nightlife.

The 2024 draft city of Ottawa budget recommends a $160,000 budget to implement the Ottawa Nightlife Economy Action Plan.

"The Nightlife Commissioner will be responsible to lead and deliver most of the recommendations in the Plan in collaboration with Economic Development Services and external partners," the budget says.

The new 'night mayor' will be tasked with how to enhance Ottawa's nightlife economy, and make the city vibrant year-round. The 'nightlife economy' focuses on leisure, live entertainment and cultural activities during that 12-hour period, and not just on bar and restaurant activity. The city has not appointed a commissioner for the Nightlife Commissioner Office.

The first phase of the Ottawa Nightlife Economy Action Plan includes promoting city-wide and neighbourhood-by-neighbourhood participation of residents, visitors and businesses in the night-life economy. Phase 2 in 2024 to 2026 will include establishing a Nightlife Ambassador Council and developing a city-wide Nightlife Safety and Security Plan for nightlife workers and participants.

New York City launched an Office of Nightlife in 2017, while Washington, D.C. first appointed a 'night mayor' in 2018. Amsterdam, London, England, and Prague, Czech Republic are among the cities around the world with a 'night mayor.'

The city of Toronto has a Night Economy Ambassador, while Vancouver has announced plans for a new 'Night Office' to reimagine the city's nightlife and boost the hospitality sector.