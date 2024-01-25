Ottawa’s Jamie Lee Rattray scores first-ever PWHL goal in front of hometown crowd

PWHL Boston’s Rattray Jamie Lee has played in multiple arenas around the world, but the arena at TD Place in Ottawa hits different.

“Even driving onto Lansdowne where TD Place is, it’s changed so much since I was a kid,” said Rattray. “It’s kind of cool to see how big the city has grown.”

The Kanata player remembers playing at the rink growing up.

“As a kid we used to do intermission play with the 67s,” she said. “I got a chance to play here with Team Canada back in the Olympic year in 2022 so that was really special.”

Rattray was a member of the gold medal winning Canadian team at the Winter Games in Beijing. Now she's back playing in front of a hometown crowd since the inception of the PWHL.

“We're really happy to see she's here for the inaugural year for PWHL,” said former minor hockey coach Art Barr. “She talked about it for a long time and she absolutely earned her way on the team.”

Those who know her were eager to celebrate the professional hockey player success.

“She was the first person I know that told me she was going to play for Team Canada and she did,” said Kent Mercer, also Rattray's former minor hockey coach. “I'll always remember that. I've always been proud of her for having that goal and succeeding within it and watching her tonight has been pretty special.”

Rattray saw more success in her matchup against Ottawa, as she snagged her first PWHL goal late in the first period. The team would go on to win 3-2.

Her parents couldn't be more proud.

“That’s the first one ahaha,” said her dad Dave, who was sporting a Boston jersey in the stands. “A few games coming but it's good.”

“I’m just so happy to be here, to be part of history,” said her mother Melodie. “Number 47 Jamie Lee -- go go go!”

Meanwhile, being back on familiar ice for Rattray was nothing short of special.

“It’s been kind of surreal to be honest,” she said. “Definitely a cool milestone; my personal career for sure.”