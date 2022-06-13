Ottawa's Golden Palace reopens for indoor dining after two years

An Ottawa Chinese restaurant best-known for its egg rolls is opening its dining room for the first time in more than two years.

Golden Palace on Carling Avenue is open for in-person dining on Monday, the restaurant said in a Facebook post. It had been open for takeout only since the beginning of the pandemic.

The restaurant is best known for its famous open-ended egg rolls. It marked its 60th anniversary in 2020, and typically celebrates milestones with half-price egg rolls that lead to long lines down the street.