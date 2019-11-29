OTTAWA -- A European-style Christmas market has arrived in the capital.

The first-ever Ottawa Christmas Market kicked off at Lansdowne on Friday, with the lighting of a huge Christmas tree outside the Aberdeen Pavilion.

The market is modelled after massively successful events in cities such as Vienna and Munich. The outdoor market will run for four straight weekends; every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Dec. 22.

The Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group, the organizers of the market, are calling it the first of its kind in Ottawa.

There are more than 20 huts as part of the market, including seasonal snacks, mulled wine, coffee and local gift options.

Admission to the market is free.

For more information and the market's full schedule you can visit their website.