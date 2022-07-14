Ottawa's COVID-19 positivity rate hits 20 per cent

Ottawa's associate medical officer of health says Ottawa is seeing a "surge" in COVID-19 cases, as the COVID-19 positivity rate hits 20 per cent.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports the positivity rate for Ottawa residents testing positive for COVID-19 hit 20 per cent on Wednesday, up from 16 per cent on June 28 and 11 per cent on June 24.

"We certainly are in a surge, it's the BA.5 variant," Dr. Brent Moloughney said during an interview on CTV News at Noon.

"We're seeing here in Ottawa an increasing wastewater count, positivity rate, hospitalizations have been going up for a few weeks and now we're seeing more outbreaks in long-term care and congregate settings."

The BA.5 subvariant is the newest mutation involving the Omicron variant.

Ottawa Public Health says the new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is "another reminder: the pandemic is not over."

"We know the things that can help to minimize its impact: get boosted, wear a mask, limit your contacts and stay home when you're sick," the health unit said on Twitter.

As of Monday, there were 24 people in Ottawa hospitals with an active COVID-19 infection, including three in the intensive care unit.

Ottawa residents aged 18 to 59 are now eligible to receive a second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Moloughney says the fourth dose is something everyone should consider to have more protection.

"Certainly those at highest risk; those over 60s, those who are immunocompromised – certainly, highly recommend that they get it, and for others it's certainly something to consider."

Public health is also "strongly" recommending people who have only received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to get a third dose "as soon as possible to ensure the best possible protection."

Ottawa Public Health will provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa on Friday.