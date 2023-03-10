Ottawa's COVID-19 levels remain steady heading into March Break

Ottawa's influenza and COVID-19 levels remain steady heading into March Break, but RSV levels are rising in the capital this week.

The Ottawa Public Health Respiratory Virus Dashboard shows "other respiratory virus activity" in Ottawa has increased since last week.

Four new deaths linked to COVID-19 have been reported in Ottawa over the past week, while 199 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

The twice-weekly COVID-19 report shows there are 16 Ottawa residents in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection, down from 19 on March 3. There is one person in the ICU with an active COVID-19 infection.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

The Ottawa Hospital: 48 patients (as of March 10)

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 4 patients (As of March 10)

Montfort Hospital: 13 patients (As of March 10)

CHEO: 3 patients (As of March 9)

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 90,356 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 1,025 deaths.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (March 1 - 8): 17.3

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 10.1 per cent

Known active cases: 310

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated March 6

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 925,499

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 891,834

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (5+): 616,484

Ottawa residents with 4 doses (12+): 339,713

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 89 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least two doses: 85 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least three doses: 59 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least four doses: 35 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 17 in hospital, 5 in ICU (as of March 10)

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 12 in hospital, 3 in ICU (As of March 7)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 8 in hospital, 1 in ICU (As of March 7)

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 6 in hospital, 2 in ICU (As of March 7)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 3 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Updated on Thursdays)

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 79 in hospital, 1 in ICU (As of Feb. 15)

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations

3 in hospitals

6 in long-term care homes

11 in retirement homes

2 in group homes

1 in supported independent living

INFLUENZA OUTBREAKS

No current influenza outbreaks

OTHER ONGOING RESPIRATORY OUTBREAKS

4 in long-term care homes

4 in retirement homes

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's outbreak dashboard.