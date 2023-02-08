Ottawa restaurants reacting to changing industry with private-only venues, robot servers

Playback restaurant has pivoted to offering only privately-booked experiences. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa) Playback restaurant has pivoted to offering only privately-booked experiences. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina