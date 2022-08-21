Ottawa residents warned of 'multiple' coyote sightings in south end

coyotes

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Finland asks: Does a prime minister have a right to party?

The leaked video of Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing and singing with friends has triggered a debate among Finns about what level of revelling is inappropriate for a prime minister, especially considering neighbouring Russia's attack on Ukraine, which prompted long-neutral Finland and Sweden to apply for NATO membership.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina