Ottawa residents warned of 'multiple' coyote sightings in south end
Ottawa residents should be on the lookout for coyotes in suburban areas this summer, after several sightings in the south end over the past few weeks.
Coun. Riley Brockington said last week that there have been "multiple coyote sightings" on a daily basis in the Hunt Club area.
"Including some coyotes who do not show signs of fear of humans," Brockington said.
Ottawa's 311 service has received 288 complaints about coyotes so far this year. In 2021, the city received 476 calls about coyotes during the year.
Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services says coyote sightings are higher in the January to March period, when the snow cover is deep and it's difficult to find food sources.
Bylaw Services Director Roger Chapman says the city focuses on education and awareness about coyotes.
"It is appreciated that residents are concerned when they see an animal such as a coyote near their neighbourhood," Chapman said in a statement to Newstalk 580 CFRA.
"It is, however, important to be aware that coyotes are not a danger to humans. Pets, especially smaller ones, may be vulnerable and should be kept under control at all times, in particular at night and if walking in wooded areas."
Chapman says it is not uncommon to see coyotes in suburban, and sometimes urban areas, especially in areas close to wildlife corridors.
Paul Goulet of Little Ray's Nature Centre says Ottawa is "heavily populated" with coyotes, and the number of reported sightings is lower than the actual number around.
"There's coyotes all around Ottawa, they use a lot of corridors around the city," Goulet told Newstalk 580 CFRA Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron.
"They tend to come into different areas when there's more prevalent food sources that they might find and they will continue to return to the same areas if there's food that's easily accessible."
Goulet says coyotes are "really nervous animals", and usually stay away from humans.
The city recommends residents keep garbage in secure containers and properly secure the covers of compost bins.
If a coyote approaches you, the city recommends you:
- Stand tall, wave your arms and shout at it
- Do not make direct eye contact, which can be perceived as a threat
- Pick up small children (or small pets) to make them appear less vulnerable
- Do not turn your back or run – just like dogs, coyotes may chase you if you run
- Back away slowly while continuing to shout, wave.
With files from Newstalk 580 CFRA's Dani-Elle Dube
