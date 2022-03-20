Ottawa residents mark the first day of spring
Periods of drizzling rain and grey skies ushered in the first official day of spring in the capital, but cyclist Rory McEwen doesn’t mind the rain.
"Yeah, it’s wet, pretty wet,” said McEwen as he geared up for his first ride of the season.
"[But] it’s nice, not that cold out. I would have went out earlier but the bike paths still aren’t melted yet."
The melting snow banks and milder temperatures this past weekend a sign winter could almost be behind us.
"When it’s looking pretty grey and rainy out just remember it’s doing good work for some colouring in the spring," said Jo Riding with the Canadian Tulip Festival.
That burst of colour riding alluded to is the return of the annual tulip festival. This year will welcome back the public for in-person events at Commissioners Park.
"We can’t wait to return to the park after two long years away," Riding said. "This festival means so much to Ottawans."
Meanwhile, as the spring melt continues, many are being drawn out of hibernation.
"I’m wearing my old running shoes,” said Martha Bowers on her way for a stroll along the lake. "I finally put those winter boots aside."
"It’s dirty, it’s grey and gloomy,” said Jeremie, picking up food near Dow’s Lake. "It’s wet and cold, I’m not into it."
Others like McEwen though, looking to even brighter days ahead.
"A lot of days out on the bike and maybe a lot of sun, hopefully."
