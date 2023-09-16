Ottawa residents gather to remember impact of 2018 tornadoes

Five years ago, Stefan Folga was just getting home when a tornado ripped through the Trend-Arlington neighborhood.

As he ran for the house with trees crashing down behind him, he was shocked. When he emerged from his home, 28 mature maple and pine trees had been ripped down, some crashing through the back of his house and the roof.

"The roof was pretty much destroyed; half of it was destroyed, trusses gone. They hit the walls in the back as well, so went through the house," Folga said.

Stefan Folga's home in Arlington Woods in 2018 after a tornado struck the neighbourhood during a major storm that affected parts of Ottawa and Gatineau. (Supplied)

On Saturday, the community gathered at the Arlington Woods Free Methodist Church to mark the anniversary. The church became a support hub for the community in the days and weeks following the disaster. Those gathering at the church said the tragedy renewed their commitment to the community and to each other. The bonds that formed while helping others have endured and flourished.

"To see the community come together is one of the things that you would hope as a pastor, for your own church, that people would see the needs of others as being greater than their own and we saw that", Mike Hogeboom said.

"Time and time again in our community, people helping one another, helping provide food and whatever is needed; as a pastor, I don’t think you could as for anything more."

A series of tornadoes hit several neighbourhoods throughout Ottawa and Gatineau in late September 2018, causing $295 million in damage, according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada.

Although the damage to the area was extensive and, in some cases took years to repair, Folga says five years later, the community has changed but is stronger than ever.

Stefan Folga's home in 2023, five years after a tornado damaged trees all around the property. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa)

"We get a lot more sun, that's for sure, and I think the other difference is the community, it kind of brought everyone together," Folga said. "If something happens, you know, we kind of all pitch in and help each other, in some way."