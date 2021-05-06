OTTAWA -- Thousands more Ottawa residents are now eligible to book an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, as the Ontario government expands the criteria to receive the shot.

As of at 8 a.m. Thursday, the following groups in Ottawa became eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through the provincial online booking system and call centre:

Individuals turning 50 and over in 2021;

Individuals with high-risk health conditions;

People who cannot work from home who fall under Group One (including remaining elementary and secondary school workers); and

First Nations, Inuit and Métis individuals in addition to the other channels previously available to book their appointment

Ottawa's general manager of emergency and protective services Anthony Di Monte says more than 60,000 appointments remain available in the city until the end of May.

"More will be added in June as soon as we can receive confirmation from the province how many more doses we will receive."

Heads up #OttCity, lots of vaccine eligibility changes today!

The groups listed below are now eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment through @ONgov's online tool: https://t.co/pdqHDaEnlH or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Find out more: https://t.co/T46CxOk6bQ pic.twitter.com/ScrK7s63de — City of Ottawa (@ottawacity) May 6, 2021

On Monday, Ottawa residents 18 and older in postal codes K1T, K1V and K2V became eligible to schedule an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Wednesday, the city had received 362,780 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. A total of 353,515 residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, accounting for 41 per cent of residents over the age of 18.

ELIGIBLE GROUPS ON THURSDAY, MAY 6

The Ontario government says these groups will be eligible to book an appointment through the provincial online booking system beginning at 8 a.m. on May 6.

Individuals turning 50 and over in 2021

Individuals with high-risk and highest-risk health conditions:

Obesity (BMI > 40)

Other treatments causing immunosuppression (e.g. chemotherapy, immunity weakening medications)

Intellectual or developmental disabilities (e.g. Down Syndrome)

Pregnant individuals

Organ transplant recipients

Other health conditions listed as highest risk by the Province of Ontario.

First group of essential workers who cannot work from home including:

Education staff who provide direct supports to students with complex special needs

Elementary/secondary school workers

Workers responding to critical events (e.g. police, fire, special constables)

Enforcement, inspection and compliance (e.g. bylaw, building inspectors, food inspectors, animal welfare inspectors, border inspection officers)

Individuals working in licensed child care settings

Food manufacturing and distribution workers

Agriculture and farm workers

Funeral, crematorium and cemetery workers

WHAT YOU NEED TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A COVID-19 VACCINE

The Ontario government says when booking an appointment through the provincial online system, you will be asked for the following information:

Government of Ontario green photo health card

Birth date

Postal code

Email address or phone number

At the time of booking, eligible individuals will schedule their first and second vaccination appointments.