

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Four Ottawa men are facing charges in connection with the 2016 disappearance of an Ottawa man in Thunder Bay.

In November, 2016, 23-year-old Justin Duncan was reported missing to Thunder Bay Police. He had been last seen two days earlier in the northern Ontario city.

In a media release, Thunder Bay Police say over the last 22 months, they collaborated with the OPP and Ottawa Police to investigate Duncan’s disappearance.

On Thursday, Thunder Bay Police announced Jonathan Ranger, Noel Perez and Emrah Ahmeti, all of Ottawa, have been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder.

Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for Muhamed Alhasi, 28, of Ottawa on a charge of First Degree Murder.

Police are still searching for Duncan’s remains.