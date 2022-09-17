Ottawa renters see double-digit increase in rent rates, report says

Renters faced a double-digit increase in the cost to rent one-and-two bedroom apartments in Ottawa in August, but a new report shows rents dropped in the east end neighbourhood of Gloucester last month.

The average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa increased 13.9 per cent in August from August 2021 to $1,820 a month, according to Rentals.ca. A two-bedroom apartment costs $2,230 to rent in Ottawa – up 11.2 per cent from a year ago.

In Gatineau, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in August was $1,529, up 11 per cent from August 2021. The cost to rent a two-bedroom apartment increased 6.9 per cent to $1,835 a month.

The monthly report from Rentals.ca shows the average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Canada was $1,662 in August, up 9.57 per cent from August 2021. The average cost to rent a two-bedroom apartment increased 13.4 per cent to $2,135.

Gloucester was one of only six areas in Canada to see a decrease in rental rates in August. The cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Gloucester dropped 2.4 per cent in August to $1,621.

The report by Rentals.ca says demand for apartments is cooling off in Ottawa and Kingston, based on online page views on its website.

Vancouver renters face the highest rents in Canada, with the average cost of a one-bedroom apartment at $2,574 a month. Toronto, Burnaby, B.C., Burlington, Ont. and Victoria round out the top five for highest rents in Canada.

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Canada in August

1. Vancouver, B.C. $2,574

2. Toronto $2,329

3. Burnaby, B.C. $2,146

4. Burlington, Ont. $2,133

5. Victoria, B.C. $2,098

6. Guelph, Ont. $2,014

7. Etobicoke, Ont. $1,997

8. North York, Ont. $1,993

9. York, Ont. $1,953

10. New Westminister, B.C. $1,950

12. Ottawa $1,820

21. Gloucester $1,621

25. Gatineau $1,529