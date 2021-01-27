OTTAWA -- A residential street in Ottawa's Lindenlea neighbourhood will be renamed after Algonquin elder William Commanda.

Council passed a motion from Coun. Rawlson King to change the name of Langevin Avenue to Commanda Way.

William Commanda served as Chief of the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation from 1951 to 1970.

"Reconciliation is a journey, not a destination," said Coun. King during Wednesday's Council meeting. "But as the saying goes, journeys are made up of a thousand steps. This renaming is just one step, a step that demonstrates that though action, we as a city are committed to the path of reconciliation."

Langevin Avenue was named after Hector-Louis Langevin, considered a key architect of the residential school system. Last July, King asked residents for feedback on renaming the street named after one of the Father's of Confederation.

In 2017, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau renamed the Langevin Block building on Wellington Street, across the street from Parliament Hill. The building is now called the Office of the Prime Minister and Privy Council.

At the start of the Council meeting, Mayor Jim Watson used his state of the city address to announced that he also wants to rename the Prince of Wales Bridge over the Ottawa River the Chief William Commanda Bridge.

"He was an Algonquin elder, a spiritual leader, a promoter of environmental stewardship and a great bridge builder between our nations," said Watson.

"For his dedication and outstanding service to his people, William Commanda was awarded the Order of Canada in 2008. I could not think of a more fitting name for this great bridge that crosses the Kitchissippi – the Algonquin name for the sacred Ottawa River."