OTTAWA -- The name of Hector-Louis Langevin could be removed from a street in Ottawa's Rideau-Rockcliffe neighbourhood in the new year.

Councillor Rawlson King gave notice of motion on Wednesday asking Council to rename Langevin Avenue, off Beechwood Avenue in the Lindenlea neighbourhood, to Commanda Way.

In July, King asked residents for feedback on renaming the street named after one of the father's of Confederation. Langevin is considered a key architect of the residential school system.

Commanda Way would be named after Algonquin elder William Commanda.

King said the Ottawa Aboriginal Coalition community forum made three suggestions for a new name for the street: Commanda Way, Wabano Way and Anishinaabe Mikan.

"This motion is a response to resident's advocacy that began in 2018 and in the spirit of the reconciliation with First Nations people who reside in the nation's capital," said King on Wednesday.

King said consultation on the name Commanda Way was done with the residents of the street.

Council will debate the motion at its meeting in January.

In 2017, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau renamed the Langevin Block building, across the street from Parliament Hill. The building is now called the Office of the Prime Minister and Privy Council.