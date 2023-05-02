Ottawa Redblacks select OL Dontae Bull first overall in CFL draft
Shawn Burke made a huge splash to open the CFL draft Tuesday night.
The Ottawa Redblacks GM began by taking offensive lineman Dontae Bull first overall. The hulking six-foot-seven, 320-pound Victoria native started seven games at right tackle for Fresno State in 2022 before sustaining a season-ending broken leg Oct. 29.
Bull, who started 11-of-13 games in 2021, said he's been very pleased with his recovery and expects to hit the field with Ottawa during training camp.
"Leg is feeling good," he said during a virtual CFL availability. "I've recovered well and will be ready to roll during camp so I'm excited I've made this recovery."
Bull started 33-of-37 games at Fresno State and will look to help an Ottawa offence that finished second-last in rushing last year (85.4 yards per game). The Redblacks (4-14) were fourth in the East Division last year, missing the CFL playoffs for a third straight season.
Butt has no preference what side of the ball he lines up on but feels he's better suited to play tackle than guard. And his goal is to start right away for Ottawa.
"I will do everything in my power to be in a position to help impact the team as much as I can," he said. "In the run game I'm a mauler ΓÇª I move bodies and put people on the ground.
"In the pass game, I've got good feet and great length off the edge to expand that pocket's width."
The Edmonton Elks, selecting second, took Montreal Carabins linebacker Michael Brodrique, a native of Saint-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Que. The six-foot-three, 230-pound Brodrique had 32 tackles (4.5 for loss), 3.5 sacks and an interception in seven games last year and was the top U Sports player in the CFL scouting bureau's top-20 draft list at No. 11.
Brodrique was watching the draft telecast when he heard his named called and admitted to being surprised initially.
"But it was a great surprise," he said. "I'm really excited to join the Elks family and excited to start camp.
"I think I'm a versatile player, well-rounded. I'm a physical guy, I can run down the field. I'm ready to play special teams and ready to roll as soon as I can."
The Saskatchewan Roughriders then chose UBC defensive lineman Lake Korte-Moore. The six-foot-five, 262-pound Ottawa native registered 48 tackles (26 solo, 12.5 for loss), six sacks and a forced fumble in 10 games last season when he was a Canada West all-star.
Like Brodrique, Korte-Moore was taken aback upon learning he'd been drafted by Saskatchewan.
"I haven't talked to Saskatchewan in a little bit," he said. "It was a great surprise and I'm very excited about it.
"It's been a dream of mine since I was a kid to get drafted and I can't believe it's happened. Now I can't wait to get to work."
Korte-Moore is prepared to play whatever role Saskatchewan wants him to.
"I'm willing to work my butt off to be the best version I can and develop and work with the coaches we have," he said. "Hopefully I get a lot of sacks this year and am able to get to the quarterback with the great D-line we have."
With the fourth selection, the Calgary Stampeders grabbed Northern Illinois receiver Cole Tucker. The six-foot-one, 193-pound Tucker was born in the U.S. but is deemed a Canadian as his mother is from Brandon, Man.
Tucker had 155 catches for 2,030 yards and 10 touchdowns over five seasons with the Huskies.
The Montreal Alouettes, with the first of two opening-round picks, took Penn State defensive back Jonathan Sutherland, a surprise given he signed as an undrafted free agent with the NFL's Seattle Seahawks. Sutherland, of Ottawa, was a four-year captain with the Nittany Lions and had 137 tackles, eight sacks, an interception and forced fumble in 58 games.
At No. 6, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats took Saskatchewan offensive lineman Dayton Black, a six-foot-five, 295-pound native of Brandon, Man. Black, a converted quarterback, was a Canada West all-star last season.
Montreal followed by selecting Edmonton's Lwal Uguak, a six-foot-five, 271-pound defensive lineman at TCU. He played in 14 of the school's 15 games, recording 10 tackles as the Horned Frogs defeated Michigan 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl before losing 65-7 to Georgia in the NCAA championship game.
With the eighth selection, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers picked Regina defensive lineman Anthony Bennet. The six-foot-three, 230-pound Bennett was a '22 Canada West all-star and first-team all-Canadian after registering a team-record eight sacks during the regular season and tying a school mark for tackles for a loss (10.5).
Bennett comes from a football family.
His father, Charles, uncle, Tony, and cousin, Michael, are all former NFL players. Bennett's older brother, Andrew, played collegiately at Regina before signing with Montreal.
The B.C. Lions completed the opening round by selecting Southern Utah defensive lineman Francis Bemiy. The six-foot-three, 257-pound Montreal native -- who was expected to go higher in the round -- played defensive end and tackle in school, registering 163 tackles (38.5 for loss), 13 sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 49 career games.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2023.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two Canadians fighting for Ukraine killed in action in Bakhmut
Two Canadians who enlisted to fight for the Ukrainian military are being remembered for their bravery after being killed in Bakhmut, fighting in one of the war's bloodies battles.
Field trip cut short after Quebec elementary school students find body in woods
A school field trip was cut short Tuesday in Sherbrooke, Que. after elementary students stumbled upon a body in a wooded area.
These are the most polluting industries in Canada and the U.S.
A new report has found that Canada released or transferred more than 2.4 billion kilograms of industrial pollutants in 2020, with more than half stemming from one industry.
Canada's May weather forecast: Stark contrast between western, eastern parts of the country
After a confusing April in terms of temperature, residents of Western Canada may be in for a more consistently sunny May, according to the Weather Network, but it’s a different story in Eastern Canada.
Police arrest man who allegedly threw 'shotgun cartridges' into Buckingham Palace grounds
A man was arrested by British police on Tuesday after he approached the gates of Buckingham Palace and threw items "suspected to be shotgun cartridges" into the grounds of the palace, London's Metropolitan Police said.
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney join Wrexham's open-top bus parade
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are celebrating in style after both Wrexham's men's and women's teams secured promotion in their respective leagues this season.
Even a small amount of airplane noise can have a major impact on sleep: study
A study published last month in the peer-reviewed journal Environmental Health Perspectives found women who were exposed to even quiet airplane noises were more likely to get less than seven hours of sleep a night.
Canadian Indigenous leaders to meet with King Charles on Thursday
King Charles is scheduled to meet with Canadian Indigenous leaders ahead of his May 6 coronation ceremony.
Panthers survive blown two-goal lead, down Maple Leafs 4-2 in Game 1
Sergei Bobrovsky made 34 saves and Matthew Tkachuk had three assists as the Florida Panthers survived a blown 2-0 lead to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Tuesday in Game 1 of their best-of-seven second-round playoff series.
Atlantic
-
N.S. housing advocate calls for increased funding after swamped legal aid service cuts walk-ins
A community worker with the Dalhousie Legal Aid Service says the office is dealing with more tenancy cases than it can handle.
-
Trial of demonstrator involved in 2021 Halifax housing protest hears from police
The trial of a 26-year-old woman who allegedly assaulted police as municipal workers removed temporary housing for the homeless is underway in Halifax provincial court.
-
William Sandeson appeals conviction and sentence in 2015 N.S. drug deal murder
A former Dalhousie University medical student is appealing his murder conviction for killing a fellow student in 2015 during a drug deal.
Toronto
-
Police charge Mississauga man in connection with sale, distribution of sodium nitrite in GTA
Police have arrested Kenneth Law for the alleged online sales and distribution of sodium nitrite in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), reportedly linked to two deaths in the Peel Region.
-
Panthers survive blown two-goal lead, down Maple Leafs 4-2 in Game 1
Sergei Bobrovsky made 34 saves and Matthew Tkachuk had three assists as the Florida Panthers survived a blown 2-0 lead to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Tuesday in Game 1 of their best-of-seven second-round playoff series.
-
Boston Pizza unofficially changes name for Leafs playoff run
Boston Pizza decided to unofficially change its name to ‘Auston Pizza’ after the Toronto Maple Leafs advanced to the second round of the NHL playoffs and the Boston Bruins were eliminated.
Montreal
-
Firefighters called to massive fire at Laval scrap yard
Firefighters in Laval were called to a major fire at a scrap yard Tuesday evening that sent large plumes of black smoke into the air.
-
Two missing Quebec firefighters swept away in flooded river identified
The search continued Tuesday for two Quebec firefighters swept away in floodwaters northeast of Quebec City, as heavy rains washed out roads and cut off homes in several regions across the province. The two missing firefighters are Christopher Lavoie, 23, and Régis Lavoie, who is in his 50s, Noovo Info has confirmed.
-
Field trip cut short after Quebec elementary school students find body in woods
A school field trip was cut short Tuesday in Sherbrooke, Que. after elementary students stumbled upon a body in a wooded area.
Northern Ontario
-
Rescuers win a race against time to save woman trapped on the ice in remote northern Ont. town
A dramatic rescue took place in a remote part of northern Ontario over the weekend, with crews managing to save a woman trapped on the ice at night.
-
Auditor general doesn’t have right to privileged documents, court rules
An Ontario Appeals Court has ruled that Ontario’s auditor general does not have the right to demand access to documents covered by solicitor-client privilege.
-
Sudbury area man describes the return of his chronic pain condition after amputation
Shawn O'Brien, from the Greater Sudbury community of Val Therese, suffers from complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS).
London
-
OPP investigating two frauds reported in Huron County totalling nearly $400,000
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after a Bluewater resident reported losing $83,00 to a fraud and a Huron East resident was scammed out of over $300,00.
-
Local Mom is pleading with pool owners to be safe
Her son nearly drowned in a backyard pool. Now this Mom is pleading with pool owners to be safe
-
‘Stressful and life changing’: Brown twins describe whirlwind week as they head from London, Ont. to NFL
It’s been a whirlwind week for Chase and Sydney Brown. The two were chosen in the NFL draft late last week.
Winnipeg
-
Portage Avenue reopens after crash at Empress overpass
Portage Avenue has reopened after a piece of heavy equipment crashed into the Empress overpass, causing delays for several hours Tuesday.
-
'A pretty high-stress time': Canadians told to expect longer waits for passports
A federal minister is advising Canadians to expect long lines at passport offices this week as the public service resumes work following a 12-day strike.
-
'The city has to actually get on board': River Heights residents call for a slow down on Cambridge Street
A group of residents living along a River Heights street wants the city to make changes to slow down and decrease traffic.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener councillor Aislinn Clancy to run for Greens in Kitchener Centre by-election
A current Kitchener city councillor who has only been on the job for six months is entering a new political arena.
-
Man turned away from Kitchener, Ont. hospital later found to have broken ribs, collapsed lung and internal bleeding: SIU
An investigation by Ontario’s police watchdog is raising major questions about what happened when a 30-year-old man who had been hit by a police cruiser was brought to hospital in Kitchener, Ont.
-
Newly-elected ONA president wants to stop the use of agency nurses
The Ontario Nurses’ Association’s (ONA) newly-elected president is hoping to put an end to the use of agency nurses.
Calgary
-
'Deeply saddened': Family of Martindale shooting victim speaks out
The family of a Calgary man killed by gunfire in the community of Martindale says they are devastated by the senseless act of violence.
-
Removal of residents at homeless encampment alongside Deerfoot Trail begins
Police, City of Calgary bylaw enforcement officers and the Alpha House encampments team descended on a pair of large homeless camps Tuesday afternoon.
-
Calgary police seek hit-and-run suspect in crash that injured kids
Calgary police are looking for the sedan involved in a hit-and-run crash on Monday that injured two children.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's historic greenhouse faces uncertain future as city weighs costly replacement
Saskatoon’s municipal heritage committee is asking city councillors to consider the historical importance of the city’s greenhouse program as they evaluate whether or not to build a new facility.
-
RARE VIDEO: From North Battleford to the NFL; A Rider draft pick who excelled down south
Rueben Mayes went from small town Saskatchewan to the bright lights of the National Football League.
-
Saskatoon scientist receives $400K for 'universal' coronavirus vaccine research
A virologist working in Saskatoon has been awarded $400,000 to develop a vaccine that would offer protection against not only COVID-19 but other viruses in the coronavirus family.
Edmonton
-
'Very frustrating': Oilers fans in Vegas spending thousands extra after NHL reschedules Game 2
Game 2 of the Edmonton Oilers-Vegas Golden Knights series will now be played on Saturday.
-
Oilers make outdoor Ice District parties 18+; families can watch in Churchill Square
Changes are being made to downtown Edmonton playoff parties following some "bad behaviour" by fans last weekend.
-
Some Leduc County residents evacuated because of a wildfire
Some residents in Leduc County have been forced from their homes because of a wildfire.
Vancouver
-
Bigger fines could be coming for B.C. truckers that hit highway overpasses
Police are considering charges under the Motor Vehicle Act against the driver of a commercial truck after its load slammed into an overpass on Highway 1 in Abbotsford.
-
The annual 'Bored Meeting': How a moment of frustration sparked a 50-year tradition
It was born out of a moment of teenage boredom and frustration but has become an annual tradition that has brought six friends from Vancouver together for half a century.
-
How the Hollywood writers strike could impact Metro Vancouver film and TV productions
Most movies and television series shot in Metro Vancouver are written in the United States. With the Writers Guild of America now on strike, local studios are concerned about how the walkout could impact productions here.
Regina
-
More charges laid in connection to 2022 murder of 16-year-old boy: Sask. RCMP
Two more people were charged in connection to the 2022 murder of a 16-year-old boy on Cote First Nation, RCMP say.
-
Social services software 'a waste of funds,' Official opposition says
The money the province is investing in social services software is a waste of funds, according to the Official Opposition.
-
Small Modular Reactors, renewable energy to be discussed in 'Power Talk' outreach sessions: SaskPower
SaskPower is continuing its 'Power Talk' series of public outreach, answering resident's questions about the changing nature of Saskatchewan's power grid.