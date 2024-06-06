Ottawa receives 30 to 44 mm of rain on Thursday, causing temporary flooding

Heavy rain soaked Ottawa Thursday afternoon, causing temporary flooding on sections of Highway 417, municipal roads and sidewalks.

A storm moved through the national capital region at 3 p.m., bringing heavy rain and strong winds. As of 5 p.m., 30 mm of rain had been recorded at the Ottawa International Airport. Environment Canada said the weather station at the Central Experimental Farm measured 44.2 mm of rain as of 5 p.m.

The record for greatest rainfall at the Ottawa Airport on June 6 is 31.2 mm, set back in 1994.

The heavy rain forced the cancellation of several outdoor events, including the Ottawa Titans game against the Gateway Grizzlies at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium.

A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect for the city for most of the day, with a brief thunderstorm warning.

"Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop early this afternoon and continue into early this evening," Environment Canada said in a statement.

"The main threats with these thunderstorms are heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts up to 90 km/h. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads."

All weather alerts for Ottawa ended just before 6:20 p.m.

The forecast calls for showers to end this evening then mainly cloudy. Low 15 C.

Friday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 20 C.

The outlook for Saturday and Sunday calls for cloudy with a chance of showers both days. High 17 C on Saturday and 18 C on Sunday.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 23 C and a low of 12 C.

Hot June

Environment Canada's long-range forecast calls for hot temperatures to continue through June.

The monthly temperature forecast shows Ottawa and eastern Ontario will see warmer-than-normal temperatures over the next four weeks.