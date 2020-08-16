OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Public Library will offer new in-person services at select branches this week and the Bookmobile will return to service as part of the library's gradual return to service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Monday, in-person services at branches will include browsing, use of public computers by appointment and card registration. Employees at select branches will also be available to assist customers with readers' advisory and related questions.

Under Ottawa's temporary face mask bylaw, masks must be worn inside the branches.

Here is a list of the branches that will offer enhanced in-person services on Monday:

Alta Vista

Beaverbrook

Blackburn Hamlet

Carlingwood

Carp

Centennial

Cumberland

Elmvale Acres

Emerald Plaza

Greely

Greenboro

Main

Nepean Centrepointe

North Gloucester

Ruth E. Dickinson

Stittsville

St. Laurent

North Gower

Richmond

Vanier

Public computer use

The Ottawa Public Library says the branches will be offering public computer and printer use – by appointment only. You must wear a mask while inside the branches.

Starting Aug. 17 at 10 a.m., you can book a computer under the "Make a booking" tab on the Ottawa Public Library website. You can also make a booking by asking a branch employee.

Bookings are limited to one hour a day and three bookings a week for each customer.

Bookmobile

The Ottawa Public Library says the Bookmobile will begin offering contactless returns and holds pickup service on Monday, with a modified schedule. No appointment is needed to pickup holds or return items.

The Bookmobile will be serving the following stops:

Hunt Club (3310 McCarthy

Bayshore (175 Woodridge)

Riverside (747 Ridgewood)

Farley Mowat (75 Waterbridge)

Rideauview (4310 Shoreline)

Strathcona (731 Chapel Crescent)

Carleton Heights (1665 Apeldoorn)

Vars (5750 Buckland)

Cambridge (250 Cambridge Street North)

Masks are required to be worn inside the Bookmobile.

Ottawa Public Library branches closed

The Ottawa Public Library says the following branches remain closed due to staffing and operational challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunnyside, Hazeldean, Manotick, Orleans, Rideau, Constance Bay, Fitzroy Harbour, Munster, Osgoode, Rockcliffe Park, Vernon, Kiosk,