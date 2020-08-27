Advertisement
Twenty-two new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday
OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa is seeing a fourth straight day with a double-digit increase in COVID-19 cases, with 22 new cases of novel coronavirus on Thursday.
Ontario's Ministry of Health reported 118 new cases of COVID-19 across Ontario on Thursday, including 22 in Ottawa.
Ontario reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 in Toronto and 19 cases in Peel region.
Ottawa Public Health reported no new deaths in Ottawa on Thursday.
Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 2,893 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 266 deaths.
There are currently 13 people in hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses, including one in the intensive care unit.
Active cases of COVID-19
Ottawa Public Health reports 190 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, up from 174 on Wednesday.
A total of 2,437 cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved in Ottawa.
Ottawa Public Health continues to say the actual number of COVID-19 infections in the city could be between five and 30 times greater than the number of lab-confirmed infections.
New COVID-19 cases by ages
Ten of the 22 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday involve residents under the age of 30.
Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:
- 0-9 years old: One new cases (111 cases total)
- 10-19 years-old: Four new cases (196 cases total)
- 20-29 years-old: Five new cases (488 cases total)
- 30-39 years-old: Six new case (393 cases total)
- 40-49 years-old: Two new cases (360 cases total)
- 50-59 years-old: One new case (389 cases total)
- 60-69-years-old: Two new cases (281 cases total)
- 70-79 years-old: One new case (197 cases total)
- 80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (277 cases total)
- 90+ years: Zero new case (201 cases total)
Institutional outbreaks in Ottawa
Ottawa Public Health reports six institutional outbreaks in Ottawa, one less than Wednesday.
The COVID-19 outbreak at Carling Family Shelter has been declared over.
The long-term care homes, retirement homes, child care centres, and other institutions experiencing an outbreak are:
- Andrew Fleck Children's Services
- Billingswood Manor
- Chartwell Rockcliffe Retirement Residence
- Christian Horizons
- Garry J. Armstrong
- St. Louis Residence