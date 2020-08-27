OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa is seeing a fourth straight day with a double-digit increase in COVID-19 cases, with 22 new cases of novel coronavirus on Thursday.

Ontario's Ministry of Health reported 118 new cases of COVID-19 across Ontario on Thursday, including 22 in Ottawa.

Ontario reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 in Toronto and 19 cases in Peel region.

Ottawa Public Health reported no new deaths in Ottawa on Thursday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 2,893 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 266 deaths.

There are currently 13 people in hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses, including one in the intensive care unit.

Active cases of COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health reports 190 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, up from 174 on Wednesday.

A total of 2,437 cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health continues to say the actual number of COVID-19 infections in the city could be between five and 30 times greater than the number of lab-confirmed infections.

New COVID-19 cases by ages

Ten of the 22 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday involve residents under the age of 30.

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: One new cases (111 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Four new cases (196 cases total)

20-29 years-old: Five new cases (488 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Six new case (393 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Two new cases (360 cases total)

50-59 years-old: One new case (389 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Two new cases (281 cases total)

70-79 years-old: One new case (197 cases total)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (277 cases total)

90+ years: Zero new case (201 cases total)

Institutional outbreaks in Ottawa

Ottawa Public Health reports six institutional outbreaks in Ottawa, one less than Wednesday.

The COVID-19 outbreak at Carling Family Shelter has been declared over.

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, child care centres, and other institutions experiencing an outbreak are: