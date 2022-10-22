Ottawa Public Health says it's time to mask indoors and meet Ottawa's new top cop: Top five stories this week

A discarded mask litters the street. (Photo by Elizabeth McDaniel on Unsplash) A discarded mask litters the street. (Photo by Elizabeth McDaniel on Unsplash)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina