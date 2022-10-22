Ottawa Public Health says it's time to mask indoors and meet Ottawa's new top cop: Top five stories this week
Ottawa has a new top cop, the capital sees a rise in motor vehicle thefts this year, and Ottawa Public Health says it's time to start masking indoors again.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
RCMP assistant commissioner Eric Stubbs hired as new Ottawa police chief
The Ottawa Police Service announced the appointment of a new chief on Friday, three days before Ottawa residents vote in the municipal election.
RCMP Assistant Commissioner Eric Stubbs was hired to replace Peter Sloly, who resigned as chief during the 'Freedom Convoy' in February. Deputy Chief Steve Bell has been serving as interim chief since Sloly's resignation.
Mayoral candidates Bob Chiarelli and Catherine McKenney had called on the board to delay the hiring of the new chief until the new council and board is sworn in, but Stubbs says he is prepared to work to overcome "any negativity or angst" a new mayor and council may have with the hiring process.
"If the new mayor and council express concerns when it was announced, that's okay. But I certainly look to overcome that by meeting with them and, again, building relationships with them and know that I'm here for all the right reasons to work with the great team at OPS, work with City Hall and the community to make this community safe."
Stubbs has been in charge of Core Criminal Operations for the B.C. RCMP since July 2017. His first day is Nov. 17.
RCMP Assistant Commissioner Eric Stubbs has been named the new chief of the Ottawa Police Service.
Not masking indoors? 'Time to start again,' Ottawa Public Health says
Ottawa Public Health is urging people to start wearing masks in indoor and crowded public settings again this fall, as COVID-19 levels remain high in Ottawa.
In its weekly COVID-19 snapshot, the health unit says the wastewater viral signal and testing per cent positivity remain very high.
"Our monitoring indicators show that the levels of COVID-19 in our community are high," Ottawa Public Health said on Twitter. "And influenza has started to spread in the community, causing our first outbreak."
While masks are no longer mandatory in indoor public settings across Ottawa, the health unit is urging people to wear masks to protect yourself and others.
"We know it's been a long 2.5 years, and we get it...but if you haven’t been wearing a mask in indoor and/or crowded public settings lately, this is the time to start again," Ottawa Public Health said on Thursday.
"A well-fitted mask is a very effective way to protect yourself and those around you."
Face masks seem to be emerging as an important accessory to any outfit as Canadians start to settle into ‘the new normal.’
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Sandy Hill
A woman in her 20s died after being struck by a car near the University of Ottawa campus.
Ottawa police say a Mazda 3 struck two pedestrians just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday at King Edward Avenue and Somerset Street East.
One of the pedestrians succumbed to her injuries in hospital. Police said the other pedestrian was treated for serious injuries.
A Mazda sedan with a dented hood and broken windshield was parked at the scene Tuesday morning.
Residents say the intersection of King Edward Avenue and Somerset Street is unsafe.
"People, they go too fast through here and the students, they're focused on where they are going," Darling said. "So we need to have speed cameras. We need to have one of those flashing signs. We need to have one of those signs that says how fast you're going because this is a 40 (km/h) zone. People don't pay attention to the little static sign anymore."
One woman killed, another hurt in Sandy Hill
Tense call between Ottawa mayor, police board chair played at Emergencies Act inquiry
The public inquiry looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act during the "Freedom Convoy" occupation listened to a secretly recorded conservation between Ottawa's mayor and former chair of the Ottawa Police Services Board about plans for an interim chief.
During the 10 minute call, Coun. Diane Deans updated Jim Watson about plans to bring in an interim chief, and asked about a special council meeting to discuss the situation.
"Is there a vote of non-confidence in me or the board coming to council?" Deans asks the mayor in the tense phone call.
"I haven't seen any motions," Watson responded.
A short time later, Deans asks Watson, "Would you support a vote of non-confidence in me?"
"I haven't decided that yet," Watson said.
Council voted on Feb. 16 to remove Deans from the Ottawa Police Services Board after she decided to hire Matt Torigian in a sole-sourced deal without consulting councillors of the mayor.
Ottawa City councillor Diane Deans appears as a witness at the Public Order Emergency Commission in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. (Sean Kilpatrick /THE CANADIAN PRESS)
'10 seconds later they were gone': More than 1,500 vehicles reported stolen in Ottawa this year
The city of Ottawa is seeing a rise in vehicle thefts this year, with more than 1,500 vehicles stolen in the first nine months.
Barrhaven resident Marcin Wiechorek had a new Jeep Wrangler parked in his driveway. His daughter woke him up after hearing a noise outside, and seeing a black SUV parked next to their home.
"Some guy had some kind of white glove, and this fanny pack with some kind of device," Wiechorek said. "They ran to my car, it was parked on the side, and they started (the Jeep), and 10 seconds later they were gone."
In the first nine months of 2022, there have been more auto thefts reported to Ottawa police than the total for each of the last four years. According to Ottawa police data, as of Sept. 26, there have been 1,502 auto thefts reported in Ottawa.
There were 1,185 vehicle thefts reported in 2021, 951 in 2020, 1,007 thefts in 2019 and 1,019 in 2018.
Barrhaven's Marcin Wiechorek's Jeep Wrangler was stolen out of his driveway. The theft was captured on security camera nearby. (Marcin Wierchorek/submitted)
‘Is this going to be my life now?’: Here’s what it’s like living with long COVID
Based on data from Statistics Canada, about 1.4 million Canadian adults say they had symptoms of COVID-19 at least three months after their infection. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of Canadians about their personal struggles in living with long COVID.
Hurricane Roslyn strengthens to a Category 4 while heading towards Mexico before landfall this weekend
Forming off the western coast of Mexico, Hurricane Roslyn has strengthened into a major Category 3 storm and is expected to make landfall this weekend, forecasts show.
Federal leaders mark 8-year anniversary of National War Memorial attack
Canada's federal leaders paid their respects Saturday on the eighth anniversary of the attacks at the National War Memorial and Parliament Hill.
Toronto city councillor Cynthia Lai dies days before election
Toronto city councillor Cynthia Lai has died. Her campaign manager, Hratch Aynedjian, confirmed the death of the Ward 23 Scarborough North councillor on Friday afternoon.
Boris Johnson returns to U.K. amidst rumors he will run for PM
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson landed back in Britain on Saturday morning, ahead of a possible tilt at reclaiming his former job.
Small plane crashes into New Hampshire building; all on board die
A small plane crashed into a building in New Hampshire, killing the two people on board and sparking a large fire on the ground, authorities said.
Netflix to crack down on account sharing, will begin rollout in early 2023
As Netflix looks to stay competitive in an environment with multiple streaming services, the platform will be introducing additional fees for shared accounts starting in early 2023. Details on the exact prices have not been released yet.
Drake is giving away free chicken to Torontonians Monday to celebrate his birthday
Drake is partnering with a popular Toronto restaurant and giving free chicken away Monday to celebrate his birthday.
Nova Scotia Power parent company halts work on Atlantic Loop
There's a power struggle underway between the government of Nova Scotia and Emera Inc., the parent company of Nova Scotia Power.
W5 investigates
Hundreds of school workers in Nova Scotia set to strike next week over wages
Hundreds of school staff in Nova Scotia plan to go on strike next week after rejecting a new contract offer from the province.
Ontario municipal candidates face 'organized hatred' as campaign nears close
With voting day set for Monday in municipal and school board elections across Ontario, some candidates are facing intense, hostile rhetoric -- some in-person and some online -- as they put their names forward on local ballots.
-
Man dead after shooting in downtown Toronto
A man is dead following an overnight shooting downtown, Toronto police say.
Montreal hospital caters to Indigenous patients by adding bannock to meal trays
An experience with a patient who wouldn't eat because the meals reminded him of residential school has prompted a Montreal hospital to start offering bannock bread to its Indigenous patients.
-
Quebec College of Physicians revokes ER doctor's license for lying on CV
Emergency room doctor Sanjeev Sirpal at the Fleury Hospital in Montreal has had his license revoked after the College of Physicians found that he had not been truthful about his past schooling in the United States.
Call in free legal advice available this weekend in Quebec
Quebecers can receive free legal advice this weekend at the 39th edition of the Young Bar Association of Montreal's Telephone Legal Clinic.
Sudbury woman makes history with the Canadian National Blind Hockey Team
A Sudbury woman is making history after being selected to play on the Canadian National Blind Hockey Team. The team is currently in Fort Wayne, Ind. to compete against team USA in the third National Blind Hockey Series.
-
Ontario had 11 Maxmillion winners, $70 million jackpot won in Alberta
The second-highest Lotto Max draw in OLG history took place last night, while the winning $70 ticket was sold in Alberta, 11 Maxmillion tickets were sold in Ontario.
'Felt like an earthquake': Driver slams into house in London, Ont.
A London woman says she’s lucky to be alive after a pickup truck slammed into her front porch Saturday morning, just a few feet from where she was sleeping.
-
London, Ont. to bask in summer-like weather this weekend
Londoners might be busy decorating for Halloween and enjoying the autumn colours, but the weather for the next several days is going to feel more like early summer than late October, with daytime highs in the low 20s expected.
-
Four arrested in Waterfront Drive home invasion
Winnipeg police have four people in custody after a home invasion in the Exchange District Wednesday night.
-
AMC calls on feds for help in Red Sucker Lake suicide crisis
The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) is offering support to Red Sucker Lake First Nation during a suicide crisis, and calling on the Canadian government to do something about it.
-
Police investigating St. Boniface hit and run
Winnipeg police are investigating after they say a pedestrian was hit and seriously injured by a vehicle, which then drove away.
BREAKING
BREAKING | Suspect in Brantford, Ont. murder arrested
A 20-year-old man has been arrested after a fatal stabbing in Brantford, Ont. Saturday.
-
Police searching for three suspects in Simcoe home invasion
At 3:19 a.m. on Saturday, the occupants of a Highland Avenue home were allegedly woken up by three men armed with handguns.
-
$1 million winning Lotto Max ticket bought in Kitchener
It might not be the big one, but someone in Kitchener is $1 million richer after Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.
Winning $70M Lotto Max ticket sold in Calgary
Someone around Calgary looks like they're going to have a very happy Saturday.
-
First snowfall hits Calgary harder than expected
ENMAX was working to restore power to homes in Upper Mount Royal, Bankview, Sunalta and Scarboro early Saturday morning as heavy, wet snow turned out the lights in a few Calgary neighbourhoods.
-
One dead in multi-vehicle collision near Strathmore
Strathmore RCMP are investigating after a multi-vehicle collision that took place Friday night.
'I felt emotional': FSIN honours children on first day of annual Pow Wow
The Federation of Sovereign of Indigenous Nations (FSIN) annual Cultural Celebration and Pow Wow is back for its 27th year. It kicked off on Friday by honouring children with a youth Pow Wow.
-
Sask. RCMP investigating death of 4-year-old boy
Saskatchewan RCMP’s major crime unit is investigating the death of a four-year-old boy.
-
Want to save money? Try these tips
Rising costs can put a pinch in just about any budget. But a personal finance expert is offering some ways you can save and get the most out of your money.
Pedestrian killed in early morning crash Saturday
A pedestrian is dead after a collision with a vehicle on Highway 2 north of Highway 625 on Saturday.
-
Oilers look to shed October blues against St. Louis
After hitting their offensive stride against the Carolina Hurricanes, the Edmonton Oilers hope to keep rolling when they face the St. Louis Blues Saturday to continue their season-opening six-game homestand.
-
Little Mountain developer seeks Vancouver permit for more long-awaited social housing
The developer of the long-vacant Little Mountain property near Vancouver's Queen Elizabeth Park has applied for a development permit to construct more of the social housing units promised in a 2021 memorandum of understanding with the province.
-
Short-term rental tenant awarded nearly $2,000 over alleged mice infestation in suite: B.C. tribunal
A short-term rental tenant who left partway during her stay due to mice in the suite is entitled to nearly $2,000, a B.C. tribunal ruled.
-
Logan Lake, B.C., man 'unlawfully at large,' police say
Mounties in the B.C. Interior are asking the public for help locating a man wanted for being unlawfully at large.
Man who shot at police in Moose Jaw charged with attempted murder: MJ police
A man who was the subject of an emergency alert after shooting at police officers in Moose Jaw has been arrested.
-
Regina police search for second suspect following break-in incident
The Regina Police Service (RPS) continues to search for a second suspect following a late night break and enter incident.
-
Here's how much Sask. WHL fans are paying for tickets this season
Some Saskatchewan WHL teams have raised the cost of tickets this season as they face additional expenses, causing some fans to find other sources of entertainment.