Not masking indoors? ‘Time to start again,’ Ottawa Public Health says

Ottawa Public Health is urging people to start wearing masks in indoor and crowded public settings again this fall, as COVID-19 levels remain high in Ottawa.

In its weekly COVID-19 snapshot, the health unit says the wastewater viral signal and testing per cent positivity remain very high.

"Our monitoring indicators show that the levels of COVID-19 in our community are high," Ottawa Public Health said on Twitter. "And influenza has started to spread in the community, causing our first outbreak.

While masks are no longer mandatory in indoor public settings across Ottawa, the health unit is urging people to wear masks to protect yourself and others.

"We know it's been a long 2.5 years, and we get it...but if you haven’t been wearing a mask in indoor and/or crowded public settings lately, this is the time to start again," Ottawa Public Health said on Thursday.

"A well-fitted mask is a very effective way to protect yourself and those around you."

Ontario ended all masking mandates across the province in June, but the health unit has encouraged people to wear masks in indoor and crowded settings to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

All residents aged five and older are urged to get a fall booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the new bivalent booster is available for everyone over the age of 12.

The Ottawa Hospital, CHEO and the Queensway Carleton Hospital have all warned patients in the emergency departments will face longer-than-usual waits this fall due to high patient volumes and staffing shortages.

It's not just COVID-19 levels that are high and causing concerns in Ottawa, with the health unit saying the fall respiratory virus season is underway.

"You can reduce the spread of viruses like colds or the flu by washing your hands often, coughing/sneezing in your elbow and staying home when you’re sick," Ottawa Public Health said. "And yes, wearing masks helps with these viruses, too."

The flu vaccine is now available to people at higher risk of severe illness through pharmacies and primary care providers.