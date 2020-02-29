Ottawa Public Health's tips for preparing for a possible pandemic
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa residents are being urged to prepare for a possible spike of COVID-19 cases in the capital.
A seventh case of novel coronavirus in Ontario was confirmed on Friday.
Now, Ottawa Public Health says “there is a strong possibility that this virus could become a pandemic” and residents should prepare in the event you or someone in your house becomes ill.
Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches told CTV News Ottawa this week that “we know we have a population that is not immunized, there’s no vaccine, we’re vulnerable and we could see a wave of illness that does potentially overwhelm our health care system.”
Etches urged residents to prepare for possible cases at home and at work, including stocking up on medications and non-perishable food items.
Ottawa pharmacies and hardware stores have seen a rush to purchase some products, including Purell and surgical masks.
Scott Watson of Watson’s Pharmacy said “I think it was just after Christmas .. we sold out and we just found we were unable to reorder.”
Watson adds that while the pharmacy is waiting for both products to be restocked, it’s supplying an alternative brand of hand-sanitizer to hold people over.
Ottawa Public Health offers the following tips to prepare for a possible pandemic:
Get Ready
Stock up on non-perishable foods gradually over the next few weeks
- Be prepared for two weeks should you become ill
Fill prescriptions and stock up over-the-counter medications
- Don’t wait to fill essential prescriptions
- Fill prescriptions for an extra month if you’re able
- Get refills with enough notice so that you do not run out of medication you may need
- Purchase over-the-counter pain/fever medications
Make plans for your children or other dependents in case you may be sick
Stock up on cleaning supplies
Ensure you have adequate sanitary/hygiene supplies
Limit the spread of germs
Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer
Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available
Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue or into your arm, not your hand
Stay home if you are sick
Do not visit people in hospitals or long-term care centres if you are sick
It is still recommended to get your flu shot if you haven’t already
Take care of yourself
Stay healthy by eating well, drinking lots of fluids, staying active and trying to get enough rest and sleep
Reach out to the Distress Centre of Ottawa to connect with someone at 613-238-3311
The City of Ottawa has tips for building an emergency preparedness kit in the event of an emergency.
General rules for your kit:
An emergency preparedness kit should contain adequate supplies to keep you and your family self-sufficient in your home for at least 72 hours. The city says your major needs will be food and water.
- Two litres of water per person for each day
- Collect some non-perishable foods like grain products, meat and alternatives, canned fruits and vegetables, non-perishable milk products, other foods, and additional food supplies
- Rotate your emergency foods and water into your regular meals to be sure they don’t expire, and replace the items as you us them.
Special needs checklist:
The city also recommends building a special needs checklist to ensure everyone’s unique needs are provided for in the event of an emergency.
- For babies: jarred baby food; instant cereal or formula; sterilized water to make formula; baby bottles; disposable diapers; extra clothing; snowsuit; medication
- For adults: special medications; dentures; eyeglasses; hearing aids; batteries; copies of prescriptions
- For children: toys; games; extra clothing; special medications
- For pets: water; food; vaccination records
Ottawa Public Health has information on COVID-19 on its website.