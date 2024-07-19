Ottawa Public Health reports first human case of West Nile virus in city this year
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) says West Nile virus has been detected in the local mosquito population and one person in the city has a confirmed case.
In a news release Friday evening, OPH said mosquito trapping and testing have confirmed the first positive mosquito testing pool of the annual monitoring season, which began June 1.
The confirmed human infection is the first of the year. Last year, there were no lab-confirmed cases of West Nile virus in Ottawa. There were 54 confirmed cases across Ontario in 2023.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
"West Nile virus is an infection spread primarily by the northern house mosquito (Culex pipiens) that, in a small number of cases, can cause serious illness," OPH says. "Most people will not develop any symptoms if infected, but about 20 per cent may experience flu-like symptoms, including fever, headache, muscle aches and, possibly, a rash. The risk of more serious illness — occurring in less than one per cent of infections, in which WNV impacts the central nervous system — increases with age, with older adults, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems being at higher risk."
The health unit is advising residents to take precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites and prevent mosquito breeding, using the following tips:
- Applying a Health Canada-approved mosquito repellent containing DEET or icaridin to exposed skin and clothing
- Protecting yourself, especially between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active, and any time you are near shady, bushy, or wooded areas
- Wearing light-coloured, tightly woven, loose-fitting clothing, such as long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, shoes and socks, to protect exposed skin
- Making sure all windows and doors in your home have screens that are in good condition
- Removing, or emptying once per week, standing-water sites around your home, such as bird baths, toys, flower-pot saucers, swimming-pool covers, old tires, wheelbarrows, buckets, and cans
- Keeping all openings to rain barrels covered with screen mesh at all times
OPH says its plan to help reduce the risk of West Nile virus includes weekly surveillance and mosquito larvicidal treatment of natural and human-made standing-water sites on City property, like ditches and stormwater management ponds.
"As part of this plan, Ottawa Public Health regularly applies larvicide in City-owned stormwater management ponds, roadside storm-sewer catch basins and private catch basins (by request) to reduce the mosquito population."
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The CrowdStrike outage is affecting heath-care services in Canada. Here's what you need to know
A global technology outage that's grounded flights and delayed border crossings is also challenging health-care services in the country, as issues with Microsoft services persist.
Quebec woman's death warns of dangers of cosmetic surgery abroad
Brian McConnell's daughter, Florence McConnell, died after a liposuction surgery complication in Morocco. Now, he warns others against undergoing cosmetic surgeries abroad.
BREAKING Tentative deal to end LCBO strike on hold as province accuses union of introducing new demands
The LCBO strike appears to be back on just hours after a tentative agreement was announced.
opinion Trump's assassination attempt not a political winner
Danger and fear are so pervasive throughout the national political ethos it is now the norm, writes Washington political columnist Eric Ham.
Woman guilty of murdering, dismembering boyfriend in Nanaimo, B.C.
A 28-year-old British Columbia woman has been found guilty of killing and dismembering her boyfriend on Vancouver Island nearly four years ago.
'I feel cheated': Here are the products hit hardest by shrinkflation
Canadians who feel like they are getting less bang for their buck at the grocery store these days might be right. A new report shows the effects of shrinkflation are real.
BREAKING Polar bear 'Baffin' dies at Calgary Zoo after not resurfacing from pool
A polar bear died in its enclosure at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo on Friday.
Saskatchewan Party candidate for nomination withdraws, apologizes for putting child in blackface
A former prospective Saskatchewan Party nominee has apologized for putting a student in blackface.
Canadian flights, hospitals, border disrupted during global technology outage
A global technology outage grounded flights, disrupted hospitals and backed up border crossings in Canada on Friday, as issues persisted hours after problems with Microsoft services were said to be getting fixed.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Three soldiers confirmed dead after crash in Sheffield, N.B.
Three soldiers died in a non-service related, single-vehicle crash in Sheffield, N.B., over the weekend.
-
Newfoundland town on edge as crews search for missing vessel with 7 people aboard
Anxiety gripped a Newfoundland fishing community Friday as a massive search was underway for a missing vessel carrying seven harvesters that hadn't been heard from in two days.
-
Pilot dead after plane crash outside of Fredericton: fire chief
The pilot of an ultralight plane that crashed in a cornfield outside Fredericton has died, according to the fire chief of the Keswick Valley Fire Department.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Tentative deal to end LCBO strike on hold as province accuses union of introducing new demands
The LCBO strike appears to be back on just hours after a tentative agreement was announced.
-
Ontario woman says she was sold 'crumbling' house despite home inspection
As an Ontario woman put away her China dishes after Christmas Dinner in 2018, she noticed her cabinet doors refused to shut.
-
Global IT outage has widespread impacts in Toronto
A global technology outage impacting businesses around the world has led to flight cancellations in Toronto this morning, with Porter Airlines grounding all flights until 3 p.m.
Montreal
-
Quebec woman's death warns of dangers of cosmetic surgery abroad
Brian McConnell's daughter, Florence McConnell, died after a liposuction surgery complication in Morocco. Now, he warns others against undergoing cosmetic surgeries abroad.
-
Five things to know about Quebec's unique, two-week-long construction holiday
It's one of Quebec's many idiosyncrasies that in the dog days of summer, when everyone wishes they were on holiday, virtually the entire construction industry and a good chunk of the rest of the province close up shop for two weeks.
-
CPR from quick-acting doctor saves man suffering cardiac arrest
When a Montreal man suffered a cardiac arrest, a quick-acting doctor's knowledge of CPR saved his life and provided a lesson to learn the skill.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police investigating arson after speed camera set on fire
Six speed cameras set up around Greater Sudbury have drawn a lot of ire from residents, attracting some vandalism and police are now investigating after one was set on fire overnight.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Tentative deal to end LCBO strike on hold as province accuses union of introducing new demands
The LCBO strike appears to be back on just hours after a tentative agreement was announced.
-
Police say northern Ont. impaired driver stole a puppy and booze
A 29-year-old suspect has been charged after someone stole a puppy and several bottles of booze in Elliot Lake before speeding off in a pickup truck.
Windsor
-
Former City of Windsor employee sues for wrongful dismissal
A former City of Windsor employee, Thom Hunt, has filed a lawsuit claiming wrongful dismissal, seeking $2.8 million in total.
-
Doctors highlight virtual urgent care for Ontarians this summer
Healthcare providers remind Ontarians they can access virtual urgent care wherever their summer travels took them.
-
LaSalle man fined $25,000 under Endangered Species Act
A LaSalle man is facing a fine of $25,000 after being convicted of damaging or destroying a habitat.
London
-
London victim of intimate partner violence dies in hospital
A 17-year-old girl has succumbed to injuries she suffered during a stabbing earlier this week. Emergency responders were called to Wellesley Crescent late Tuesday night after two people were stabbed by a man.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Tentative deal to end LCBO strike on hold as province accuses union of introducing new demands
The LCBO strike appears to be back on just hours after a tentative agreement was announced.
-
Heading downtown this weekend? Be ready for some detours.
We have a busy weekend ahead in downtown London – and if you’re planning a trip down to the Pride Festival, or the Rides on Richmond Car Show, maybe you should consider leaving your car at home.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Tentative deal to end LCBO strike on hold as province accuses union of introducing new demands
The LCBO strike appears to be back on just hours after a tentative agreement was announced.
-
Rockwood man killed in Highway 7 crash
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a 78-year-old Rockwood man.
-
Blind dog up for adoption at K-W Humane Society
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth is hoping to find a forever home for a blind dog named Honey.
Barrie
-
Midland man charged in death of 23-year-old woman
Provincial police investigating a homicide in Midland have charged a local man with murder.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Tentative deal to end LCBO strike on hold as province accuses union of introducing new demands
The LCBO strike appears to be back on just hours after a tentative agreement was announced.
-
Driver charged after SUV is struck by loose wheel on Hwy 400
Three people were taken to the hospital after a wheel that had come loose from another vehicle struck an SUV on Highway 400 Friday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Tenants evicted from Winnipeg apartment in process of returning home
The tenants evicted from an apartment building at 285 College Avenue may be back home in time for the weekend.
-
'Powerful symbol of the progress we have made': Land being returned to Manitoba Métis Federation
Around 100 acres of Manitoba Crown Land near the Saskatchewan border is being returned to the Métis community.
-
'You feel invaded': Residents worried after car windows smashed in Sage Creek
A rash of smashed car windows in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood has left residents on edge.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 1 dead, 1 injured in fire at East Village seniors complex
One person died in a fire at a seniors housing complex in the East Village Friday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Polar bear 'Baffin' dies at Calgary Zoo after not resurfacing from pool
A polar bear died in its enclosure at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo on Friday.
-
Proposed class-action lawsuit filed over Calgary water main break
A proposed class-action lawsuit has been filed against the City of Calgary, claiming businesses needlessly lost significant revenue due to a water main break.
Edmonton
-
Teen girls stabbed in St. Albert, RCMP searching for 'armed and dangerous' man
Two teenage girls were stabbed in St. Albert Thursday night.
-
Man dies in hospital 2 days after being shot by police on Whyte Avenue
A man shot by police earlier this week has died.
-
Edmonton police help train staff at pools how to handle safety in, reports of sexual assault situations
Edmonton police say reports of sexual assaults on children and teens at pools and recreation centres nearly doubled from 2022 to 2023.
Regina
-
Sask. man charged with manufacturing firearms
A Saskatchewan man has been arrested and charged with manufacturing firearms following an investigation on July 10.
-
Sask. RCMP arrest man for cattle rustling near Moosomin
Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested a man for stealing 14 calves from a farm over the course of three incidents.
-
'A little toasty out there': Advice for managing Saskatchewan's high temperatures
Heat warnings continue to soar across Saskatchewan, and while it is important to enjoy these summer months, it is also important to stay healthy in these temperatures.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan Party candidate for nomination withdraws, apologizes for putting child in blackface
A former prospective Saskatchewan Party nominee has apologized for putting a student in blackface.
-
Sask. farmers say weigh the 'pros and cons' to soaring land prices
Saskatchewan had the highest increase in farmland value in the country in 2023, according to a report from Farm Credit Canada (FCC).
-
Sask. woman charged in fatal THC-driving case had Charter rights violated, defence says
The lawyer representing a woman who struck and killed a child while driving says a number of her Charter rights were violated.
Vancouver
-
Homicide investigators called in after missing teen found dead in Surrey
Homicide investigators have been called in after a missing teenager was found dead in Surrey’s Port Kells neighbourhood Friday morning.
-
Woman guilty of murdering, dismembering boyfriend in Nanaimo, B.C.
A 28-year-old British Columbia woman has been found guilty of killing and dismembering her boyfriend on Vancouver Island nearly four years ago.
-
Telus must pay damages for trespassing on woman's property, B.C. tribunal rules
A major telecommunications company has been ordered to pay “nominal damages” to a B.C. woman after employees repeatedly trespassed on her property – in one instance accidentally letting her dog out of her gate.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria's plan to better enforce daytime sheltering rule will fail, advocates say
Outreach workers say the City of Victoria shouldn’t bother developing a plan to better enforce its bylaw against daytime sheltering. They say enforcing the rule won’t work because there’s nowhere for people to go.
-
Woman guilty of murdering, dismembering boyfriend in Nanaimo, B.C.
A 28-year-old British Columbia woman has been found guilty of killing and dismembering her boyfriend on Vancouver Island nearly four years ago.
-
B.C. promises expanded gynecological cancer care, new programs in Surrey, Kelowna
The British Columbia government is bringing in new programs to address the growing demand for gynecological cancer surgical care in Kelowna and Surrey.
Kelowna
-
B.C. promises expanded gynecological cancer care, new programs in Surrey, Kelowna
The British Columbia government is bringing in new programs to address the growing demand for gynecological cancer surgical care in Kelowna and Surrey.
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kelowna crash: RCMP
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
-
Crews searching for Alta. man swept away by river in B.C.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.