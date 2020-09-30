OTTAWA -- Four Ottawa Public Health dental clinics are closed until further notice so that staff can be redeployed to assist with the city's response to COVID-19.

Rideau-Vanier Coun. Mathieu Fleury tweeted a note to councillors from the Ottawa Public Health team advising that the clinics at 2525 St Laurent Blvd., 40 Cobourg St., 1580 Merivale Rd. and the Wabano clinic at 299 Montreal Rd. would be closed as of Wednesday.

However, OPH says dental services will still be available.

OPH Dental Clinic Patients with dental pain can call the Ottawa Dental Society's emergency service at 613-523-4185.

Anyone looking for information on accessing dental care can call 613-580-2424 ext. 23510.

In a statement to CTV News, Ottawa Public Health said the pandemic has interrupted many of its core operations.

"Many programs and services that people in Ottawa depended on before the pandemic have been significantly reduced, or have been suspended entirely. Unfortunately this includes OPH’s dental clinics on Merivale Rd., St. Laurent Blvd., Cobourg St. and Montreal Road (Wabano Clinic), which provide free dental screenings, fluoride varnish applications and denture cleaning to community residents who would not otherwise have access to dental care," the statement said.

The 42 people who work at the four clinics will be tasked with contact tracing, flu immunization and other tasks as needed until further notice.

COVID-19 cases have been increasing in Ottawa recently, with a record 105 new cases reported by Ottawa Public Health on Tuesday.