OTTAWA -- A new isolation centre will be opening in Ottawa for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 or been exposed to the virus.

Minister of Infrastructure Catherine McKenna and Minister of Middle Class Prosperity Mona Fortier announced $4.7 million in federal funding for Ottawa Public Health to set up a voluntary isolation site.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches would not say where the new isolation site would be located in Ottawa, citing privacy and safe issues. During a media conference to announce the new isolation centre, the ministers thanked the hotel industry, but provided no other details.

"This site will help Canadians in Ottawa who have COVID-19, or have been exposed to it, access accommodations to keep themselves and their community safe," said the federal government in a media release.

The government says sites selected under the Voluntary Self Isolation Site provide a centralized location where identified individuals can safely self-isolate for the required period. Public health officials will identify eligible individuals who may be offered the option to transfer to the isolation site.

In a media release, the government provided an explanation on who may be eligible to stay in the isolation centre.

"If a person is COVID-19 positive and lives in a home where there is no separate room in which they can isolate, they may be considered as a candidate for the voluntary self-isolation site. Individuals from the same household may also be considered if, for example, they cannot maintain a safe distance from a positive case."