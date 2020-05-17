Ottawa Public Health offers tips to businesses ahead of COVID-19 reopening
Businesses in Ottawa have been forced to temporarily close during the COVID-19 pandemic. A group of business leaders is calling on provincial and federal governments for more support. (Dylan Dyson / CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is urging businesses to carefully prepare and follow guidelines ahead of the reopening this week during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition, the health unit is encouraging all employees and shoppers to continue to follow physical distancing guidelines as the businesses reopen to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
On Tuesday, businesses with a street-level entrance can reopen after weeks of closure. It is part of the Ontario Government’s first phase of reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ottawa Public Health will monitor the impact of the reopening of businesses and other easing of COVID-19 restrictions.
“As these changes increase our interactions with others, there is an increased risk of infection rates rising,” said a joint statement from Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches and Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brent Moloughney.
“We have to stay vigilant and continue to practice physical distancing and limiting the total number of people that we come in contact with."
Ottawa Public Health has posted tips for preventing COVID-19 in the workplace for business owners and operators.
Employers and workplaces should:
- Post signage to remind customers and employees about physical distancing
- Display posters promoting hand-washing and respiratory hygiene
- Offer delivery or curbside pick-up if possible
- Develop a physical distancing plan. Think about how you will maintain distance between customers and employees
- Ensure disinfecting tissues and alcohol-based hand sanitizer are available
- Following cleaning and disinfection guidelines for public settings, including frequent cleaning of public spaces and frequently touched surfaces
Ottawa Public Health has tips for employees to reduce absenteeism and reduce the spread of germs:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water, or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching you eyes, nose and mouth unless you have just washed your hands
- Stay home if you are sick
- Work from home if possible. If not, increase the spatial separation between desks, work stations, points of sale, as well as between individuals
- If physical distancing is difficult to maintain, employees are recommended to wear a non-medical mask