OTTAWA -- Sunny days and freezing cold nights are in the forecast for Ottawa heading into the Family Day long weekend.

Ottawa Public Health has issued a Frostbite Advisory for Ottawa, noting the wind chill will make it feel like minus 30 overnight.

The health unit offers tips to prevent frostbite:

Get to a warm area before frostbite sets in. If it's too cold outside, consider staying indoors.

Keep extra mittens and gloves in the car, house or school bag.

Wear larger sized mittens over your gloves.

Wear a hat.

Wear a neck warmer to protect the chin, lips and cheeks. They are all extremely susceptible to frostbite.

Wear waterproof winter boots with room for an extra layer of socks. Wear two pairs of socks - wool if possible.

Make sure you are able to wiggle your toes in your boots. This air space around your toes acts as insulation.

Avoid drinking alcohol.

Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips told Newstalk 580 CFRA on Thursday that this weekend will be the “coldest moment of the winter” for Ottawa.

Thursday begins a streak of several days where highs in the minus double-digits are expected.

Thursday night's overnight low is expected to drop to -23 C overnight, with a wind chill of -30. Environment Canada says there is a risk of frostbite.

The low of -23C would be the lowest temperature so far in 2021.

Expect a clear, sunny day again on Friday, with a high of -14 C. The wind chill will be -28 in the morning and -20 in the afternoon.

Saturday expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -13 C. That night will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries heading into Sunday morning.

Double-digit highs are expected for Monday before things gradually warm up a bit next week.