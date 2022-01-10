Ottawa Public Health is making drop-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments more readily available for education and child-care workers, health-care workers, pregnant people and anyone over 60, and there are tens of thousands of doses available.

In a PSA, the City of Ottawa said Ottawa Public Health has more than 40,000 appointments available this week.

Starting Monday, drop-ins from the abovementioned groups will be able to get a vaccine dose at the following clinics:

EY Centre – 4899 Uplands Dr.

Jan. 10 - onward: 7:45 a.m. to 8:10 p.m.

University of Ottawa - Minto Sports Complex – 801 King Edward Ave.

Jan. 10 - onward: 7:45 a.m. to 8:10 p.m.

Nepean Sportsplex (Curling Rink - Entrance 4)– 1701 Woodroffe Ave.

Jan. 10 - onward: 7:45 a.m. to 7:10 p.m.

There is also a clinic set up at the Nepean Sportsplex specifically for adults 60 and older and anyone who is pregnant. This clinic is by appointment only and you must call OPH directly at 613-691-5505 to book.

The health unit says adults over 60 are at the greatest risk of complications from COVID-19. Nearly three-quarters of the 60 people being treated for an active COVID-19 infection in Ottawa hospitals is over 60, according to OPH data.

Pregnant women are also encouraged to get vaccinated, as not only will it prevent the mother from potentially ending up in the hospital with complications from COVID-19, the antibodies can also protect the newborn.

Last week, several hospitals in Ontario, including CHEO, issued an urgent call for pregnant individuals to be vaccinated after several infants were admitted to hospitals with COVID-19. The hospitals also noted that research has shown no adverse pregnancy outcomes in Ontario from COVID-19 vaccines.

This clinic is available at the following times:

Nepean Sportsplex, (Halls A & B) – 1701 Woodroffe Ave.

Jan. 10 to 13 from 12:45 to 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 14 to 16 from 9:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments can be booked any time there are open appointments on Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine booking portal. Participating pharmacies also offer doses, as do many primary care clinics.